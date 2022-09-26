Rohit Sharma Kissing Dinesh Karthik after Glenn Maxwell's Run Out Inspires 'Bromance' Memes

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma kissed wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after a lucky dismissal that saw Glenn Maxwell walking back during the third and final T20I between India and Australia played in Hyderabad on Sunday. The incident happened in the eight over when Maxwell saw himself struggling to complete a double and reach the striker’s end after a rocket return from Axar Patel.

While it first appeared to be a direct hit, a closer look at the replays showed that Karthik’s glove had accidentally clipped one of the bails while attempting to grab the ball.

However, to India’s luck and everyone’s surprise, the second bail remained intact on the woodwork till the ball actually came crashing onto the stumps, thus lighting the second bails and dislodging them.

A rare way to get dismissed saw Maxwell walk back in disappointment. However, Sharma who looked tensed upon seeing Karthik’s mess up, heaved a sigh of relief when the third umpire adjudged the Aussie man out. The Indian skipper approached Karthik and planted a kiss on his helmet.

The incident led to memes.

When you are fighting with your sibling and suddenly your dad comes in room: pic.twitter.com/4KJgo7S9D4 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) September 25, 2022

10 y/o me and my dad pic.twitter.com/mD4mYmvFRX — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) September 25, 2022

Dinesh Karthik Seeing 3rd Umpire Decision -: pic.twitter.com/KUAwVq5n94 — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) September 25, 2022

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik bromance on the field. pic.twitter.com/zqUkyLd6og — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 25, 2022

Bond of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. Rohit Sharma what a character. First T20I. Third T20I. pic.twitter.com/50ynTPTT2Y — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 25, 2022

Rohit Sharma’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 186/7 after making them bat first. Tim David top-scored with a 27-ball 54 while Cameron Green contributed with a 52-run knock off 21 deliveries. For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket apiece.

Yadav played an innings to remember as he decimated the Aussie bowling attack with a brilliant 69 runs off 36 deliveries as he walked back to the dugout to a standing ovation from the adoring audience. Virat Kohli on the other hand added an invaluable 63 that almost saw India through before Hardik Pandya squeezed a lucky four to help India secure match and series win with one delivery to spare.

