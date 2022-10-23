Rohit Sharma Lifts Virat Kohli after Famous Win Against Pakistan, Fans Call it 'Pic of the Day'

A magnificent Virat Kohli roared at the MCG to stun Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter between the arch-rivals on Sunday. Kohli walked in on early as India lost wickets in a flurry while chasing a tricky total of 160 put up by Pakistan earlier. 31/4 in 6.1 overs were India when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya decided to play watchful innings as the two stitched up a 113-run partnership. With the required rate climbing up by the minute and Pandya struggling to go big, Kohli decided to unleash himself.

The former Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day.

As a teary-eyed Kohli rejoiced in the special victory, an innings he later said was his best, captain Rohit Sharma rushed to the ground to lift the cricketer reminding everyone how much Kohli means to Team India.

Picture of the Day: Rohit Sharma taking Virat Kohli in his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/XU66FTvM9b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya claimed three-wicket each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan post a fighting total on the scoreboard. Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took early wickets in the powerplay to hurt India early in the chase but Kohli stood tall when the stakes were high.

