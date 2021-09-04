Rohit Sharma Completing Century With a Six Has Reminded Everyone of Sehwag

Team India opener Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden overseas hundred in a stunning fashion on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England on Saturday. After being humbled for 191 in their first innings, the visiting batters showed every bit of intent after the hosts extended a lead of 99 runs. A handy knock by KL Rahul (46) was followed by an aggressive Cheteshwar Pujara who is unbeaten at 48* at the time of writing this. But perhaps the highlight of the day was the long-awaited hundred from the bat of Hitman who, batting at 94, danced down the track and powered the Moeein Ali delivery over long-on for a maximum. With a big smile on his face and the bat facing the heavens, Sharma was cheered on by an ecstatic Virat Kohli & co from the dressing room.

A similar scene was witnessed over the microblogging site Twitter where the cricket fans cheered the Hitman for his glorious ton at The Oval. The fans likened Sharma’s 94 to 100 journey with a biggie to that of veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag who brought up India’s first triple century with a six in Multan against Pakistan in 2004.

Oh, well.

While commenting, Sehwag was saying that I used to wait when I was on 94 or 95, when to complete a century by hitting a six, can Rohit Sharma do that, although I will not ask to do so and Rohit did the same. #ENGvIND#Rohit pic.twitter.com/AXZalbTot0— Pankaj Ratandhayra (@impankajR1) September 4, 2021

There were memes, plenty of them.

Century with a six, Sehwag to Rohit pic.twitter.com/a8OPxSm6qE— monica (@monicas004) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma to Sehwag after completing 100 with a six #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/yh2kSjVOUm— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) September 4, 2021

#RohitSharma reaches his century with a SIXMeanwhile Sehwag: pic.twitter.com/GaWVjZvvBw— Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) September 4, 2021

For a second there i though i am watching Sehwag Play. What a way to reach 1st overseas century.#RohitSharma #engvsindia #INDvENG— Vishal Jaiswal (@Jvishal7) September 4, 2021

Very happy for Rohit Sharma. What a century!🔥🙏 1st overseas century in Test. Sehwag style of hitting century with SIX! Double don/tripple ton on line. Playing match winning inning.#IndvsEng #RohitSharma #Rohit— गोर्खा Krishna শর্মা (@krishnasharmaP) September 4, 2021

Sehwag on commentary: I used to wait to get at 94 so that i can hit a six for hundred but i don't wish Rohit to do this.Rohit Sharma: Challenge accepted #INDvENG #EngvInd @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/E9LUreJ0Ec — VB (@vicky4861) September 4, 2021

Sehwag watching Rohit complete century with a six pic.twitter.com/to9yUrmuBo— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 4, 2021

Veeru was around to congratulate Rohit Sharma.

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, India have extended a lead of 100 runs.

