Home » News » Buzz » Rohit Sharma Completing Century With a Six Has Reminded Everyone of Sehwag
3-MIN READ

Rohit Sharma Completing Century With a Six Has Reminded Everyone of Sehwag

Rohit Sharma slams his maiden overseas hundred against England at The Oval. (ICC photo)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden overseas hundred against England in the Fourth Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden overseas hundred in a stunning fashion on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England on Saturday. After being humbled for 191 in their first innings, the visiting batters showed every bit of intent after the hosts extended a lead of 99 runs. A handy knock by KL Rahul (46) was followed by an aggressive Cheteshwar Pujara who is unbeaten at 48* at the time of writing this. But perhaps the highlight of the day was the long-awaited hundred from the bat of Hitman who, batting at 94, danced down the track and powered the Moeein Ali delivery over long-on for a maximum. With a big smile on his face and the bat facing the heavens, Sharma was cheered on by an ecstatic Virat Kohli & co from the dressing room.

A similar scene was witnessed over the microblogging site Twitter where the cricket fans cheered the Hitman for his glorious ton at The Oval. The fans likened Sharma’s 94 to 100 journey with a biggie to that of veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag who brought up India’s first triple century with a six in Multan against Pakistan in 2004.

Oh, well.

There were memes, plenty of them.

Veeru was around to congratulate Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, India have extended a lead of 100 runs. You can catch the live action here.

first published:September 04, 2021, 20:29 IST