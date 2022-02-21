CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Rohit Sharma Review': Photo of Indian Captain Calling for DRS During Third T20I Goes Viral
'Rohit Sharma Review': Photo of Indian Captain Calling for DRS During Third T20I Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma along with Team India were convinced West Indies opener Kyle Mayers was a gonner. (Disney + Hotstar / Twitter)

Rohit Sharma won praises for the instant call for DRS after West Indies batter Kyle Mayers edged one in Deepak Chahar's over in the third T20I on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s journey as India’s white-ball captain has seen a dream start. After nailing New Zealand 3-0 in T20I, Rohit Sharma-led India have recorded win after win, defeating West Indies in both ODI and T20I series with a perfect score of 3-0. But when India met West Indies in the final T20I clash on Sunday, skipper Sharma earned universal praise from fans and former cricketers alike. From showing extreme athleticism on the field to complete a clean catch to shuffling bowlers smartly after Deepak Chahar’s injury, Sharma saw everything go in his favour, including an instant call for review in the first over of West Indian innings.

Facing the first over of the second innings bowled by Chahar, West Indies opener Kyle Mayers nicked one back to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. As the on-field umpire paid no heed to the loud appeal by Team India, Sharma went upstairs in a blink of an eye. The replays showed a spike on the Ultra edge which sent Mayers back for 6.

Sharma’s conviction and confidence earned him applause online.

Rohit Review System.

Notably, Rohit Sharma has a win percentage of 84 as T20I captain. Out of 25 contests, India have lost only 4 contests under his leadership.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

first published:February 21, 2022, 10:09 IST