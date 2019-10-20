Rohit Sharma Scores Double Century, Twitter Calls it 'Perfect' Birthday Gift for Sehwag

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double hundred in test cricket and that too with a six off Lungi Ngidi for a six after lunch. In doing so, Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma became only the 4th batsman to hit a double hundred in Test and ODI cricket - after the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle.

Rohit reached the landmark in 249 balls, smashing 28 boundaries and 4 sixes and finally departed for 212 from 255 balls with the help of 28 fours and six sixes. He was caught at the fine leg boundary by Lungi Ngidi off Kagiso Rabada.

Incidentally, Rohit's first score in excess of 200 came on Sehwag's birthday. The legendary opening batsman is the only one to score two triple hundreds in international cricket, and would definitely have been proud of the manner in which Rohit reached his landmark score.

Fans on social media quickly started connecting the dots, as some people felt that it was Raohit's way of wishing Sehwag on his birthday. As a matter of fact, Rohit had reached his 100 yesterday with a six too!

Rohit Sharma is unbelievable ????.. what a tribute to @virendersehwag on his birthday ??.. completed his double 100 with a six. ??????Out of Ironman,superman, SpidermanI am in love with Ro-Super-HitMan Sharma. G.O.A.T??.#RohitSharma #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/O85BEP4Zzy — utsav (@saatvi_fail) October 20, 2019

Batting as an opener for the first time in this series, Rohit, on the first day, added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the batsman to hit the most number of sixes in a Test series.

Rohit has so far hit 17 sixes and has surpassed Shimron Hetmyer's tally of 15 which came during the two-match series between West Indies and Bangladesh in 2018/19.

Rohit already holds the record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a Test match. During the first Test in Visakhapatnam, the stylish batsman hit 13 sixes and went past Wasim Akram's tally of 12 maximums which the Pakistan pacer had hit during his 257-run knock against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Some fans also took the opportunity to point out his records to Rohit Sharma haters.

