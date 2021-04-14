Rohit Sharma Fans Want to Boycott Swiggy After 'Vada Pav' Meme Creates Uproar on Twitter

Swiggy, the food ordering and delivery app, has been facing flak on the microblogging site Twitter for reposting a meme shared by an IPL fan ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders contest on Tuesday. The image quote tweeted by the food app showed a photoshopped MI skipper Rohit Sharma reaching out for food at a “Vada Pav" stall. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped," Swiggy wrote quoting the fan post. The tweet almost instantly caught the attention of Sharma fans on Twitter who criticised the food app for “disrespecting" the cricketer.

“Disrespect to India’s National Team Vice Captain and Idol for millions of young cricketers is unacceptable and intolerable. It can’t be tolerated. I will never order food from this sh*t platform," wrote one irked fan. A similar sentiment was shared by many Twitter users who called for boycotting Swiggy. Incidentally, #BoycottSwiggy became the top trending hashtag on the platform on Wednesday morning.

Dear @swiggy_in disrespecting our national hero is not acceptable.Shameful act! Do apologies or will uninstall your App & #BoycottSwiggyRT pic.twitter.com/o5uGTOnzrv — Rajeev Rajput (@TheRoyalRaajput) April 13, 2021

Running Agendas On Social Media, Defaming National Players.This is disrespectful to a player who plays for INDIAWe all should raise our voice for thisWhether we are Dhoni fan or any other But he plays for our countryPlease don't support this#Boycottswiggy pic.twitter.com/OyU41zQWpp — VivekMSDIAN07 (@imvikky07) April 13, 2021

Disrespect to National Player and India's Vice Captain is unacceptable, would never ever buy food from @swiggy_in, will choose @zomatoin insteadShame on u Swiggy!#BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/UaRUDE8yp1— MK (@NotMK45) April 13, 2021

This app is insulting our Indian Matchwinner.. Let's leave Rohit,Insulting any person like this is Completely wrong in my opinion Never expected this type of things from Swiggy, For looking funny,They are insulting someone!! Use #BoycottSwiggy in every tweet pic.twitter.com/VnA5MoQq0j — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ™ (@HarshRo45_) April 13, 2021

Acknowledging that their tweet could’ve been “worded better," Swiggy responded to the backlash saying that their post wasn’t meant to offend anyone. The app deleted their tweet and issued a clarification later on the website.

A special message to the Hitman’s fansWe reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 13, 2021

Why are Rohit Sharma fans calling the now-deleted tweet “distasteful"?

Ever since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in September 2020 last year amid the global pandemic, cricketers, especially those from India were in the public eye for purportedly gaining “extra kilos” during the coronavirus lockdown. While some players were outrightly body shamed and trolled for the “paunch” they carried on the field, many critics wondered if being “unfit” could hamper their or team’s performances.

Sometime later, veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag found himself in a social media storm after one of his videos that were part of the “Viru ki Baithak" show caused outrage. In the video, the former player shared his pre and post-match analysis of IPL 2020.

Sharing his opinions and takes on the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash, Sehwag had referred to Mumbai Indians’ chief as ‘Vada Pav’, a dig allegedly at the latter’s fitness. “Rohit was not playing. But so what if vada pav was injured? His spot was taken by samosa pav. I mean Saurabh Tiwary. Understood why?"

Act of shamelessness from @virendersehwag Thank god @ImRo45 didn't wish him 4 days ago. LOL instead, should have made a joke on his batting. This wasn't funny by any means. BTW U were Rohit's fav. in his childhood https://t.co/rzrRIfZ7LZ — Saish (@CricketSaish45) October 24, 2020

The remarks made by Sehwag created an uproar on social media and Sharma fans lashed out at the former cricketer over his “poor choice of words."

