Rohit Sharma Fans Want to Boycott Swiggy After 'Vada Pav' Meme Creates Uproar on Twitter
Rohit Sharma Fans Want to Boycott Swiggy After 'Vada Pav' Meme Creates Uproar on Twitter

Meme tweeted by @BladeRunnerz24.

The meme shared by Swiggy showed a photoshopped image of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reaching out for food at a 'Vada Pav' stall, following which irked fans trended #BoycottSwiggy on Twitter on Wednesday.

Swiggy, the food ordering and delivery app, has been facing flak on the microblogging site Twitter for reposting a meme shared by an IPL fan ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders contest on Tuesday. The image quote tweeted by the food app showed a photoshopped MI skipper Rohit Sharma reaching out for food at a “Vada Pav" stall. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped," Swiggy wrote quoting the fan post. The tweet almost instantly caught the attention of Sharma fans on Twitter who criticised the food app for “disrespecting" the cricketer.

“Disrespect to India’s National Team Vice Captain and Idol for millions of young cricketers is unacceptable and intolerable. It can’t be tolerated. I will never order food from this sh*t platform," wrote one irked fan. A similar sentiment was shared by many Twitter users who called for boycotting Swiggy. Incidentally, #BoycottSwiggy became the top trending hashtag on the platform on Wednesday morning.

Acknowledging that their tweet could’ve been “worded better," Swiggy responded to the backlash saying that their post wasn’t meant to offend anyone. The app deleted their tweet and issued a clarification later on the website.

Why are Rohit Sharma fans calling the now-deleted tweet “distasteful"?

Ever since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in September 2020 last year amid the global pandemic, cricketers, especially those from India were in the public eye for purportedly gaining “extra kilos” during the coronavirus lockdown. While some players were outrightly body shamed and trolled for the “paunch” they carried on the field, many critics wondered if being “unfit” could hamper their or team’s performances.

Sometime later, veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag found himself in a social media storm after one of his videos that were part of the “Viru ki Baithak" show caused outrage. In the video, the former player shared his pre and post-match analysis of IPL 2020.

Sharing his opinions and takes on the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash, Sehwag had referred to Mumbai Indians’ chief as ‘Vada Pav’, a dig allegedly at the latter’s fitness. “Rohit was not playing. But so what if vada pav was injured? His spot was taken by samosa pav. I mean Saurabh Tiwary. Understood why?"

The remarks made by Sehwag created an uproar on social media and Sharma fans lashed out at the former cricketer over his “poor choice of words."

first published:April 14, 2021, 09:44 IST