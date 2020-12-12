Rohit Sharma to Join India in Test Series Against Australia and Hitman Fans are Absolutely Thrilled

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's absence from the ongoing blockbuster tour of Australia following a hamstring injury during the IPL was felt dearly by the fans during the white-ball matches in the now-concluded ODI and T20I series.

With skipper Virat Kohli flying out after the first Test to fulfil his personal duties back home, Sharma missing out on Test series came as a huge blow for the touring squad. But finally, there is some good news for the anxious folks in the dressing room and those tuning in into the highly-anticipated contest in the Whites.

Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will leave for Australia on December 14, three days before the start of the marquee Test series against the world's number one team.

Expected to feature at least in the final two Test matches, cricket followers in the country were on cloud nine.

Good news for India: Rohit Sharma cleared by NCA to fly to Australia — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 11, 2020

Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test Today At NCA. Will Fly To Australia Tomorrow. @ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/K75LE5BLci — Rohit Sharma Gifs (@HitmanRo45_GIFs) December 11, 2020

Love this news and expect @ImRo45 on field and explore it with his batting. Missed you in #T20 series. We were short fall of your inning. @BCCI Bag fan of @ImRo45 https://t.co/b4JpmvKZtD — Purvesh Bhavsar (@IamPurvesh_B) December 11, 2020

Last 2 Hours- Rohit Sharma passes fitness Test- Bumrah Top run scorer for India- QDK named as Test Captain- NCN 3.5-0-10-4 — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) December 11, 2020

.@ImRo45 fit to fly to Australia!!!!LOVE You 3000 ❣️RO !!!! pic.twitter.com/kOyb4SMpQt — Ritika Sajdeh Team™ (@ImRitika45) December 11, 2020

Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

As per the Australian government's rules, the star batsman will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19).

He is flying straight to Sydney and will get a week's training there.

(With PTI inputs)