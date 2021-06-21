CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rohit Sharma Watching WTC Final Through Binoculars is a Meme Worth Looking At
Rohit Sharma Watching WTC Final Through Binoculars is a Meme Worth Looking At

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was spotted watching the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton through his binoculars.

Opener Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill gave the Indian side a solid start in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Friday before both returned to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 63 for 2. The following days were tough for the Indian batting unit as Kyle Jamieson’s brilliant fifer reduced the dominant side to 217. While there weren’t many moments of celebrations for the desi cricket fans, Rohit Sharma watching the match closely through his binoculars from the dressing room did bring them relief and joy with hilarious memes.

Here are a few of them:

Meanwhile, after showing their dominance with the ball, New Zealand returned strongly with the bat as well, piling up 101 runs for a loss of 2 wickets, thus trailing by 116 runs.

Bad light stopped proceedings a little early. However, Devon Conway’s wicket would help India breathe a little easy, but Day 3 had been New Zealand’s day.

first published:June 21, 2021, 09:29 IST