Rohit Sharma Watching WTC Final Through Binoculars is a Meme Worth Looking At

Opener Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill gave the Indian side a solid start in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Friday before both returned to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 63 for 2. The following days were tough for the Indian batting unit as Kyle Jamieson’s brilliant fifer reduced the dominant side to 217. While there weren’t many moments of celebrations for the desi cricket fans, Rohit Sharma watching the match closely through his binoculars from the dressing room did bring them relief and joy with hilarious memes.

Here are a few of them:

When mohalle wali aunties watches you bringing your friends including girls late at night.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BLeA3atUzE— Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) June 19, 2021

Need someone who Look at me the way Rohit Sharma is looking at someone ️ #IndiaVsNewZealand #WTC2021 #Rohit pic.twitter.com/yLx94fFqJ6— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) June 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma is watching weather forecast of next four days#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/QTM5kBWbAN— AdarsH Rai ☮ (@speakng_scalpel) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, after showing their dominance with the ball, New Zealand returned strongly with the bat as well, piling up 101 runs for a loss of 2 wickets, thus trailing by 116 runs.

Bad light stopped proceedings a little early. However, Devon Conway’s wicket would help India breathe a little easy, but Day 3 had been New Zealand’s day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here