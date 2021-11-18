Rohit Sharma Won the Toss Against NZ and Cricket Twitter Went Wild With Memes

India defeated visiting New Zealand in the opening T20I contest in Jaipur by 5 wickets as Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid’s new partnership got off to a positive start. But even before India could chase down the target of 165 set by the Black Caps, there were celebratory memes going around the Internet. Indian opener and the newly-appointed full-time T20I skipper Rohit Sharma came out at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium and won the toss. We repeat: India won the toss and decided to bowl. What’s the big deal, one might ask. Virat Kohli, who recently stepped down from the shortest form of the game as the leader, was “jinxed" when it came to tossing the coin. In fact, the toss played a key role in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE, and unfortunately for Kohli, the coin flipped on him in the crucial games.

That’s why Wednesday night began with a moral victory hours before India won the game thanks to Sharma’s toss win and cricket Twitter knew exactly how to celebrate.

Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma won the toss. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ie0ImebYOA— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 17, 2021

Virat Kohli when he finds out Rohit Sharma win toss in 1st match#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GzVy8Tai2L— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) November 17, 2021

Rohit be like: Pehle Toss jitunga fur match bhi😎#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/b6LVYAwa9J— The Sarcastic Indian (@_Sarcasticindia) November 17, 2021

Virat Kohli Gone & India Winning Toss #INDvNZ— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 17, 2021

When Rohit wins the toss, Kohli be like : #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YhWJyhla8k— Shah WhatIsInAName (@SAU_rcastic) November 17, 2021

Captain changed and India started winning toss. What a start!#INDvNZ— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 17, 2021

India were dominating proceedings until the 16th over when Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) departed. By the end of the 16th, India needed 23 off 24. But Kiwis made a late fightback and pushed the game to the last over. Needing 10 in 6, India kept nerves and sealed the match with two deliveries to spare.

