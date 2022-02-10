'Chal Bhaag Udhar': Rohit Sharma Dragging 'Lazy' Chahal Will Make Kohli Look Tame

Indian captain Rohit Sharma channeled his inner Mumbaikar during the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As India closed in on the 11th consecutive series win over West Indies and with only two wickets to go, Sharma was keen on completing the formalities as he instructed his men to take positions quickly in the 45th over of the second innings. Earlier, India had set a target of 238. As West Indies were batting and battling at 190/8 with 48 runs to go, the skipper was seemingly frustrated with his fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and decided to give him an earful in the most desi way. “Kya hua tere ko, bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren’t you running quickly? Run and go there)," Sharma pointed in the fielding position as he wondered as to why there was no sense of urgency on Chahal’s end.

Cricket fans who had tuned in to the match were quick to pick on Sharma’s hilarious on-field antics and noted that he was displaying nothing but his “Mumbai local" skills.

Mumbai ka launda Rohit sharma 😂😭😂😭😂😭😂pic.twitter.com/G2fBml8Fd2— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 9, 2022

Me to my buddies in Gully Cricket when they get tired after 2 overs of Fielding 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/NDIuNWRPY4— Shantanu Ghosh (@imshantanu105) February 9, 2022

rohit body'ing chahal is a constant 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/75vYsYgK0d— riya (@reaadubey) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the hosts defeated West Indies by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing 3-match series. After Suryakumar Yadav registered his highest ODI score, Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) shared six wickets among each other to seal a comprehensive win over the Men in Maroon. The West Indian tail produced fireworks towards the end but that wasn’t enough to take the game home. Odean Smith fired 2 sixes and a boundary, trying to take the game closer but Washington Sundar ended his innings in the 45th over with Virat Kohli taking a phenomenal catch.

The win also marked a remarkable beginning of Rohit Sharma’s journey as India’s full-time captain in the ODIs.

