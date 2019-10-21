Rohit Sharma Zooms Past Don Bradman's Record, Leaves Cricket Fans Mesmerised

Rohit Sharma is having a dream run as a Test opener for India and the touring South Africans are clearly feeling the heat.

The Mumbai batsman has so far notched up two centuries and a double ton in the ongoing three-Test series against the Proteas and his knock of 212 on Sunday has helped him break Sir Don Bradman's 71-year-old record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.

Rohit now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Bradman's average of 98.22. Rohit has now amassed 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home, which includes six centuries and five half-centuries.

The Mumbai batsman struck his maiden double century in Test cricket on Sunday as India declared on 497/9 and reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light brought an early end to the second day's play in the third Test.

Take a bow, HITMAN 💯💯An absolutely sensational innings from @ImRo45 as he brings up his double ton here in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/zqLCCfQzqX — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2019

In the process, Rohit also became the fourth batsman to hit a double hundred both in Test and ODI cricket, emulating Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Mesmerised by his effortless batting, cricket fans had something to say.

Rohit Sharma is the opposite of Thanos. He doubles everything. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2019

Rohit Sharma:Scored his century with a SixScored his double century with a SixHappy Birthday Sehwag 😍 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 20, 2019

Take a bow, @ImRo45! You can have your reservations about him but boy, when he knows what he is doing, there is nobody better. Three doubles in ODIs, and now a double in Tests. The legend keeps growing. It's only going up! pic.twitter.com/obs20Z41mL — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 20, 2019

1.2 Million ppl watching a test match on Hotstar😂😍.That's the power of Rohit Sharma. Crowd puller of the highest order🔥🔥.#INDvSA #Rohit — Amit (@yesimAmit) October 20, 2019

#RohitSharma after scoring his maiden Test Match double hundred with a Six. pic.twitter.com/CteiBYnCHK — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 20, 2019

Average in Tests - 2019132.25 Rohit Sharma110.57 Steve Smith — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 20, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

