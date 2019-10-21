Rohit Sharma Zooms Past Don Bradman's Record, Leaves Cricket Fans Mesmerised
32-year-old Rohit Sharma now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Sir Don Bradman's average of 98.22.
Screenshot from video montage uploaded by @BCCI / Twitter.
Rohit Sharma is having a dream run as a Test opener for India and the touring South Africans are clearly feeling the heat.
The Mumbai batsman has so far notched up two centuries and a double ton in the ongoing three-Test series against the Proteas and his knock of 212 on Sunday has helped him break Sir Don Bradman's 71-year-old record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.
Rohit now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Bradman's average of 98.22. Rohit has now amassed 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home, which includes six centuries and five half-centuries.
The Mumbai batsman struck his maiden double century in Test cricket on Sunday as India declared on 497/9 and reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light brought an early end to the second day's play in the third Test.
Take a bow, HITMAN 💯💯An absolutely sensational innings from @ImRo45 as he brings up his double ton here in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/zqLCCfQzqX— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2019
In the process, Rohit also became the fourth batsman to hit a double hundred both in Test and ODI cricket, emulating Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.
Mesmerised by his effortless batting, cricket fans had something to say.
Rohit Sharma is the opposite of Thanos. He doubles everything.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2019
Rohit Sharma:Scored his century with a SixScored his double century with a SixHappy Birthday Sehwag 😍— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 20, 2019
Take a bow, @ImRo45! You can have your reservations about him but boy, when he knows what he is doing, there is nobody better. Three doubles in ODIs, and now a double in Tests. The legend keeps growing. It's only going up! pic.twitter.com/obs20Z41mL— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 20, 2019
1.2 Million ppl watching a test match on Hotstar😂😍.That's the power of Rohit Sharma. Crowd puller of the highest order🔥🔥.#INDvSA #Rohit— Amit (@yesimAmit) October 20, 2019
#RohitSharma after scoring his maiden Test Match double hundred with a Six. pic.twitter.com/CteiBYnCHK— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 20, 2019
PIC OF The Day 📸 #RohitSharma #Hitman pic.twitter.com/lULYLshJyu— Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) October 20, 2019
Average in Tests - 2019132.25 Rohit Sharma110.57 Steve Smith— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 20, 2019
(With IANS inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction
- Bose Frames Review: Music And More, These Are Not Your Standard Sunglasses
- Ranveer Singh's Super Romantic Reply to Deepika Padukone's Comment on His Photo is Winning Hearts
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos