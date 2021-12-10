Rohit Sharma's 10-Year-old Tweet on 2011 World Cup Snub Shows How Far He Has Come

Rohit Sharma’s hard work and talent has propelled him as India’s limited-overs captain, an achievement that cannot be overlooked in a cricket-loving nation. Sharma, who replaced Virat Kohli as the team’s leader, however, hasn’t had a cakewalk of a journey. So on Wednesday when the BCCI released a statement saying that the national selection committee had named Sharma captain of the Indian team for ODI cricket, cricket fans were quick to go back in time and dug up a tweet by Sharma to remind everyone where the Hitman stood in his career a decade ago. “Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! (sic), a dejected Sharma tweeted on Jan 31, 2011, ahead of the ICC World Cup tournament that MS Dhoni and his men later won at the Wankhede.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views!— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

The Times They Are a-Changin’

Never say never ! https://t.co/12590XNwpJ— Raghav Sood (@raghavsood_) December 9, 2021

From not being selected in the 2011 World Cup squad, to being named as India's ODI captain ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma has come a long way 🙌#RohitSharma 💙 https://t.co/Jw8AUvPQlD— தீரன் (@karthik_nmkl) December 9, 2021

And now ur leading india this worldcup 💞💥 https://t.co/qsFaAUeBrg— likiththinks45 (@Likiththinks45) December 8, 2021

This guy is the perfect example of the quote " Believe in Yourself " https://t.co/WQccnLlNeF— RAD 🇮🇳 (@actorvijay_) December 8, 2021

After Virat Kohli gave up the national Twenty20 captaincy at the conclusion of the ICC Men’s World Twenty20 in the UAE, the selection committee named Sharma captain of the Twenty20 team that beat New Zealand 3-0. Sharma has also been named vice-captain of the Test team.

The Virat Kohli-led side will begin the tour with the Boxing Day Test, on December 26, against the Proteas that will be played in Centurion. The second Test begins on January 3 in Johannesburg while the third game of the 3-match series will commence from January 11 in Cape Town.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.