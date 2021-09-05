Rohit Sharma's 5-Year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitman Slams Maiden Overseas Ton

Team India opener Rohit Sharma finally hit the three-digit mark away from home when he came out to bat against England on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England on Saturday. With the stunning century at The Oval, Sharma ended the eight-year dry spell ever since he donned all whites for India against West Indies in 2013. Incredibly enough, the Hitman fell 17 runs short of what would have been his maiden Test century overseas and that too at the hallowed Lord’s last month. During that second Test of the ongoing five-match series between India and England, opener Rohit struck 83 in the first innings.

But it finally happened and how. Batting at 94 on Saturday, Sharma danced down the track and powered a Moeein Ali delivery over long-on for a maximum. With a big smile on his face and the bat raised, Sharma was cheered on by an ecstatic Virat Kohli & co from the dressing room.

It wasn’t long before Twitterati joined in the celebrations with memes. Several others revisited Sharma’s Twitter profile to dig up a tweet that accurately summed up his invaluable ton against the hosts, a century that came at a time when India began the second innings with 99 runs behind England on the board.

“The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do," Sharma’s 2016 tweet read.

The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2016

Cricket fans went to town with Sharma’s vintage tweet.

Noted bro https://t.co/pMn1R2wHpS— Gaurav Shyama Pandey (@Gauraw2297) September 4, 2021

You just lived your statment Rohit. Love you ♥️ https://t.co/91MPuwGewN— IAA ™ (@NextBiIIionairs) September 4, 2021

Whole rohit sharma Carrer in a short surf https://t.co/uZb1pNU2uM— $uhaa$ (@sUhAaS18370193) September 4, 2021

he is just proving all his old tweets #RohitSharma https://t.co/QKJOlrwPmC— Atharva Deshmukh (@Athad_1654) September 4, 2021

Rohit is a Home Track Bully he can't hit a overseas century #ENGvIND https://t.co/cGoiiE2hGN— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, at stumps, India were 270 for 3 with Virat Kohli (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) at the crease. Pujara and Rohit had made a 153-run stand for the second wicket but both fell to Ollie Robinson in the first over with the second new ball to allow England to crawl back into the game. However, Kohli and Jadeja ensured there would be no further damage before stumps was called early due to bad light.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here