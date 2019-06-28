Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Tweet Makes His Feelings Clear on Controversial Third Umpire Decision

Rohit Sharma posted two images taken from different angles which clearly reveal a gap between the bat and the ball, meaning that he was actually not out.

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Tweet Makes His Feelings Clear on Controversial Third Umpire Decision
Twitter screenshot.
After the controversial dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the World Cup match against West Indies on Thursday, the Indian opener has posted a picture on Twitter to prove that he was falsely adjudged to have nicked the ball.

The decision created quite a flutter as opinion got divided on social media on whether he was actually out or not. It also once again raised questions on the precision of the Decision Review System (DRS).

Now Sharma himself has publicly taken a stand and has posted two images taken from different angles which clearly reveal a small but considerable gap between the bat and the ball, meaning he was actually not out.

The tweet has already gone viral on social media and fans are pouring out in huge numbers to protest against the unfair decision. Memes have begun to emerge in plenty as well.

The incident happened on the last delivery of the eventful sixth over bowled by West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. After going for a six and a boundary earlier, Roach responded with a cracker of a length delivery that angled in and sneaked through Sharma's bat and pad and carried to wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

There was a definite noise that was picked up by the stump mic but the on-field umpire, Richard Illingworth, paid no heed to the loud appeals made by the Men in Maroon. Convinced that he was a gonner, West Indies went upstairs for the third umpire Michael Gough to intervene.

The DRS replays that played on the big screen showed a spike on the UltraEdge and with "conclusive evidence" on the footage, the third umpire swiftly overturned the on-field decision and ruled Sharma out.

But was there an edge? Eagle-eyed watchers of the game weren't convinced as they observed a visible gap between the bat and the ball and that the ball had possibly kissed the pad on its way.

That the third umpire "hastily" pressed the red light was met with severe criticism as Sharma's dismissal became a huge topic of discussion on Twitter. The verdict left Rohit flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head.

