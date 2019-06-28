Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Tweet Makes His Feelings Clear on Controversial Third Umpire Decision
Rohit Sharma posted two images taken from different angles which clearly reveal a gap between the bat and the ball, meaning that he was actually not out.
Twitter screenshot.
After the controversial dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the World Cup match against West Indies on Thursday, the Indian opener has posted a picture on Twitter to prove that he was falsely adjudged to have nicked the ball.
The decision created quite a flutter as opinion got divided on social media on whether he was actually out or not. It also once again raised questions on the precision of the Decision Review System (DRS).
Now Sharma himself has publicly taken a stand and has posted two images taken from different angles which clearly reveal a small but considerable gap between the bat and the ball, meaning he was actually not out.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/0RH6VeU6YB— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 28, 2019
The tweet has already gone viral on social media and fans are pouring out in huge numbers to protest against the unfair decision. Memes have begun to emerge in plenty as well.
Bhai chalo umpire ke ghar pic.twitter.com/y6EsWE7Z77— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 28, 2019
Umpire Michal gough pic.twitter.com/uFPAlJlnDh— நட்ராஜ் ` (@NaTaRaJ__) June 28, 2019
Third umpire be like pic.twitter.com/9FISFd052n— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 28, 2019
Yes rohit waiting from morning for u r reaction I know u r so sad pic.twitter.com/EB173s5gZJ— Likith 45 (@45Likith) June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
We all waiting for your big score in @CWC2O19 . Hope that'll come against England @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/nO853SrHdW— Mohan S (@Im_mohan31) June 28, 2019
The incident happened on the last delivery of the eventful sixth over bowled by West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. After going for a six and a boundary earlier, Roach responded with a cracker of a length delivery that angled in and sneaked through Sharma's bat and pad and carried to wicket-keeper Shai Hope.
There was a definite noise that was picked up by the stump mic but the on-field umpire, Richard Illingworth, paid no heed to the loud appeals made by the Men in Maroon. Convinced that he was a gonner, West Indies went upstairs for the third umpire Michael Gough to intervene.
The DRS replays that played on the big screen showed a spike on the UltraEdge and with "conclusive evidence" on the footage, the third umpire swiftly overturned the on-field decision and ruled Sharma out.
But was there an edge? Eagle-eyed watchers of the game weren't convinced as they observed a visible gap between the bat and the ball and that the ball had possibly kissed the pad on its way.
That the third umpire "hastily" pressed the red light was met with severe criticism as Sharma's dismissal became a huge topic of discussion on Twitter. The verdict left Rohit flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head.
How unlucky you're?Rohit Sharma :#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Aid5bgs7MZ— Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@swaroop560) June 27, 2019
Did that hit the bat or pad and was it conclusive? @ImRo45 doesn’t think so but the umpire says out and that’s what matters for the West Indies.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 27, 2019
That’s not out. @ImRo45 #INDvsWI #baddecision— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 27, 2019
That was not out. Clearly.You need conclusive evidence to overturn an onfield decision, which wasn't there.That may change the course of the match now....Shitty umpiring at its best #INDvsWI— Jayesh Kumar Dey (@dey_jayesh) June 27, 2019
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- 'What Does a Bowler Need to do?' Twitter Pours Ire as Kohli Gets Man of Match Over Shami
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s