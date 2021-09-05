Rohit Sharma's 'Hopeful' Tweet on Test Exclusion Resurfaces, Fans Say, 'Sun Has Risen'

India’s tour of England for the 5-match Test series has seen a major boost in the stature of Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, as a batsman and that he cannot be simply ignored or omitted from the squad anymore. Sharma, who has already proved his mettle countless times in the limited-overs format with several records in his kitty, has had a rollercoaster of a ride in the longest format of cricket. With a bumpy 8-year-old long Test career, seeing Sharma perform handsomely with the bat in the ongoing Test series away from home has cricket pundits and fans alike noting that the Hitman is, indeed, a force to reckon with, even in the white uniform format.

However, it hasn’t been all rosy for Sharma to reach the maiden overseas century he slammed against England at The Oval on Saturday. Three years ago, Sharma was ignored from the Indian squad for the three Tests against England but he took the snub in his stride. All hopeful, Sharma shared words of wisdom over his Twitter account.

“Sun will rise again tomorrow," the senior cricketer wrote on the bird app.

Sun will rise again tomorrow 😊— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 18, 2018

Acknowledging his growth and journey as a Test cricketer, Hitman fans came out in numbers to respond to his “hopeful" tweet.

Beautiful sunrise indeed! 💯So much to learn from Ro the test opener. Loved how he curbed his instincts, remained patient throughout and continuously challenged himself to do things which don't come naturally to him. https://t.co/SwG6FT7YpM — Harshvardhan Surana (@harshtweeets) September 5, 2021

And yes, it did rise brightly☀️Your test journey has been brilliant.My gut feeling is that you gonna be no.1 batsmen across all formats simultaniously soon! And I i hope it to happen❤️#testcricket https://t.co/hFtBmXlxDR— Captain Jack Sparrow🏴‍☠️ (@arunn_18) September 5, 2021

Sun has indeed rose again and is shining bright Ro🙏🙌 Take a bow, Sir! https://t.co/laGhTDsmMr— Harshit Khare (@HarshitKhare45) September 4, 2021

And the Sun has risen 😃 https://t.co/g714xU5WAW— Pramod (@PramodRoyTweets) September 4, 2021

Sun has risen for Rohit. ☀️ https://t.co/dRuEPMxQIq— Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) September 4, 2021

Two min Silence for those who were trolling him after this tweet because the Sun has risen very well. Well played Hitman @ImRo45 🙏🙏 https://t.co/NLqSwdsEoq — HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) September 4, 2021

Sun has rised RO… now we will hope this sun will never set again ❤️ #INDvENG #ENGvIND #RohitSharma https://t.co/gPEEpUGxSA— udayyyyyy 🍃 👨🏻‍💻👨🏻‍💼👨🏻‍🍳🏋️ (@mac_ios_andriod) September 4, 2021

Probably best ever tweet by any cricketer https://t.co/lEv3MkNCEi— Nandhu Tarak Thalapathy🌊 🌊🌊 (@NanduChowdary21) September 4, 2021

Respect man. Watta king https://t.co/EeANYJhHY8— Aarav Kapur (@AaravKapur_03) September 4, 2021

This, however, wasn’t the only tweet by Sharma to resurface after his Oval ton.

“The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do," Sharma’s 2016 tweet read.

The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do 😊😊— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2016

Meanwhile, Sharma was undone for a superb 127 on day three by Ollie Robinson. While handy contributions from KL Rahul (46) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) saw India taking a lead of 171 runs with two full days of cricket left in what has been an intriguing contest so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here