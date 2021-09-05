CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Rohit Sharma's 'Hopeful' Tweet on Test Exclusion Resurfaces, Fans Say, 'Sun Has Risen'
Rohit Sharma's 'Hopeful' Tweet on Test Exclusion Resurfaces, Fans Say, 'Sun Has Risen'

Rohit Sharma's tweet 'Sun will rise again tomorrow' goes viral on Twitter. (AFP image)

Rohit Sharma's splendid batting display against England at The Oval has seen cricket fans revisiting Hitman's old tweets.

India’s tour of England for the 5-match Test series has seen a major boost in the stature of Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, as a batsman and that he cannot be simply ignored or omitted from the squad anymore. Sharma, who has already proved his mettle countless times in the limited-overs format with several records in his kitty, has had a rollercoaster of a ride in the longest format of cricket. With a bumpy 8-year-old long Test career, seeing Sharma perform handsomely with the bat in the ongoing Test series away from home has cricket pundits and fans alike noting that the Hitman is, indeed, a force to reckon with, even in the white uniform format.

However, it hasn’t been all rosy for Sharma to reach the maiden overseas century he slammed against England at The Oval on Saturday. Three years ago, Sharma was ignored from the Indian squad for the three Tests against England but he took the snub in his stride. All hopeful, Sharma shared words of wisdom over his Twitter account.

“Sun will rise again tomorrow," the senior cricketer wrote on the bird app.

Acknowledging his growth and journey as a Test cricketer, Hitman fans came out in numbers to respond to his “hopeful" tweet.

This, however, wasn’t the only tweet by Sharma to resurface after his Oval ton.

“The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do," Sharma’s 2016 tweet read.

Meanwhile, Sharma was undone for a superb 127 on day three by Ollie Robinson. While handy contributions from KL Rahul (46) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) saw India taking a lead of 171 runs with two full days of cricket left in what has been an intriguing contest so far.

first published:September 05, 2021, 10:45 IST