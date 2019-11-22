Rohit Sharma's One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mominul Haque Inspires Hilarious Memes

India had a dream start with the pink ball in their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Friday. After losing the toss and put in to bowl first, Indian pacers ran through the top order of Bangladesh one after another.

At the time of writing this, Bangladesh was reeling at 82/7 with Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma each bagging three, while Mohammed Shami cleaning up the dangerman Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck.

But perhaps the highlight of the day came when Rohit Sharma pouched a stunner in the slip region.

During the 11th over of the match, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque got a thick edge to one of Umesh Yadav's deliveries which rushed to Virat Kohli, who was guarding the first slip. It was then, out of nowhere, Sharma dived in front of the captain to take a one-handed blinder to send Haque back to the pavilion for a duck.

Sharma's astonishing catch was replayed several times on television and from there, social media took over.

The snapshot of Sharma plucking what seemed like Kohli's catch spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Twitterati had a busy day at work.

Rohit fans will say this is Rohit snatching away the captaincy from Virat. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GXMIlAh9Xr — Manya (@CSKian716) November 22, 2019

