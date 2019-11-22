Rohit Sharma's One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mominul Haque Inspires Hilarious Memes
Out of nowhere, Rohit Sharma dived in front of Kohli to take a one-handed blinder in the slips, sending Bangladeshi captain Mominul Haque back for a duck.
Image tweeted by @AskRishabh / Twitter.
India had a dream start with the pink ball in their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Friday. After losing the toss and put in to bowl first, Indian pacers ran through the top order of Bangladesh one after another.
At the time of writing this, Bangladesh was reeling at 82/7 with Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma each bagging three, while Mohammed Shami cleaning up the dangerman Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck.
But perhaps the highlight of the day came when Rohit Sharma pouched a stunner in the slip region.
During the 11th over of the match, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque got a thick edge to one of Umesh Yadav's deliveries which rushed to Virat Kohli, who was guarding the first slip. It was then, out of nowhere, Sharma dived in front of the captain to take a one-handed blinder to send Haque back to the pavilion for a duck.
Sharma's astonishing catch was replayed several times on television and from there, social media took over.
#WATCH | What a Catch by the Hitman - #RohitSharma !!! Mominul Haque is OUT!#PinkBallTest | #PinkBall | #INDvBAN | #INDvsBAN | #UmeshYadav (🎥: Star Sports) pic.twitter.com/eKXpx5YmeH— 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 (@RealGurkanwal) November 22, 2019
The snapshot of Sharma plucking what seemed like Kohli's catch spread like wildfire on Twitter.
This picture has a huge meme potential.#INDvBAN #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/pNz41sT552— ` (@FourOverthrows) November 22, 2019
Twitterati had a busy day at work.
#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/YmzlxrJPj9— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 22, 2019
Rohit fans will say this is Rohit snatching away the captaincy from Virat. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GXMIlAh9Xr— Manya (@CSKian716) November 22, 2019
🙂#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/3Qic3lCkrY— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 22, 2019
#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/POYAiETKKF— प्रोफसर Raja babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 22, 2019
#IndvBan #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/lnFlJ1P69G— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 22, 2019
Nepotism pic.twitter.com/tm37t1aTnZ— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 22, 2019
सच्ची घटनाओ पर एक मीम । #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/bh3sk0UsZX— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) November 22, 2019
World Cup 2011 Flashback #INDvBAN #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/twIfofKR8H— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 22, 2019
