buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Rohit Sharma's Reaction to Rishabh Pant 'Teasing' Him During Covid-19 Test Has Internet in Splits
2-MIN READ

Rohit Sharma's Reaction to Rishabh Pant 'Teasing' Him During Covid-19 Test Has Internet in Splits

Image credits: Rishabh Pant / Instagram.

Image credits: Rishabh Pant / Instagram.

Rishabh Pant, who was replaced by KL Rahul in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, shared a video of Rohit Sharma getting tested for Covid-19 on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant may have not found a spot in the playing XI for the first contest in the ongoing ODI series against England but he is making sure his antics aren’t missed off the field. Following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, three T20I matches between India and England saw empty stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a series that India won 3-2. Similar visuals were captured in Pune on Tuesday where hosts India took on England in the three-match ODI series opener. Considering that the players are constantly exposed to the invisible virus, the cricketers are being tested routinely to keep the matches safe and covid-free.

On Wednesday, youngster Pant took to his Instagram to share a video of Team India’s deputy Rohit Sharma taking the Covid-19 test. While one would expect the video to be uneventful, Pant approaches Sharma during the test and quips: “Kaise ho bhaiyya (How are you brother?)"

Sharma, in response, flicks the middle finger to the camera and Pant. Soon after the wicketkeeper-batsman shared the video over his Insta story, the clip soon found its way on Twitter and went viral on the platform.

RELATED STORIES

The video elicited a range of reactions, with many being reminded of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, set England a target of 318 and at one stage the visitors were on course for a huge win. Thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow’s 94 runs, the visitors had a head-start of 135 runs. The game started to turn in Shardul Thakur’s second spell where he accounted for three wickets: Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. Two of them came in the same over. With a score reading 176/5, England went into a shell. Debutante Prasidh Krishna, who had gotten India the breakthrough, returned to complete his four-for. And then Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in quick succession to knock the fight out of England’s chase.

Tags
first published:March 25, 2021, 09:03 IST