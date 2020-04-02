BUZZ

Rohit Sharma's Savage Response to Pant's Biggest Six Challenge Has Cricket Fans in Splits

During an Instagram Live session, Jasprit Bumrah told Sharma that Pant wanted to challenge him to see who can hit the biggest six between the two.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Ace India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Wednesday roasted Rishabh Pant after he came to know that the young wicketkeeper-batsman wants to challenge him in hitting the biggest six.

During an Instagram Live session, Jasprit Bumrah told Sharma that Pant wanted to challenge him to see who can hit the biggest six between the two.

In reply, the Indian opener played down the challenge in hilarious manner, saying: "Mere sath usko karna hai? Ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai (He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket for hardly a year and wants to have a competition)."

The chat was shared widely on social media and Twitterati had a good laugh.

Rohit has so far hit 423 sixes in international cricket in 346 matches whereas Pant has hit 47 maximums in 56 games he has played for India so far.

Rohit and Bumrah, both teammates at Mumbai Indians with the former leading the team to their record fourth IPL title, are currently enjoying a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 50 lives in the country.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to start on March 29 but it has been suspended till April 15. However, with the situation continuing to get worse, it is likely that the league will be cancelled, although the BCCI officials still remain hopeful of having the tournament in the second half of the year.

(With IANS inputs)

