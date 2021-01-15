Rohit Sharma's Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss David Warner Early is Picture Perfect

Despite playing without the stars including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, India had a dream start after losing the toss.

Opening the bowling for India, Mohammed Siraj, who has been exceptional in the ongoing tour, struck on the first over of the day when he bowled a full delivery to dangerous David Warner. Warner had a little go at the ball and ended up nicking it to the first slip region.

Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the second slip, committed to the catch and pulled off a stunner by diving full to his right, sending Warner back to the hut for just 1.

Australia's scorecard read 4 for 1.

Soon, the clip of Sharma taking a low, difficult catch to dismiss Warner became the highlight of the day as the video did the rounds of Twitter.

150th international catch for Rohit Sharma as a fielder !10th India to do so #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SeRN7pYDpE — Sanju (@Sanjugawd45) January 15, 2021

Rohit Sharma has taken a terrific catch in the slips. pic.twitter.com/7rJ56D2n10 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2021

What a catch by Rohit Sharma in slips, he has taken some unbelievable catches in this region. pic.twitter.com/5UhUlwyMod — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2021

One of the finest catch of the series from a slip fielder, well done Rohit Sharma.pic.twitter.com/84iRwrfnjK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2021

Cricket fans especially those from India also heaped praises on Siraj who managed to dismiss Warner for the second time in the Test series.

Mohammad Siraj in just his 3rd Test is the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack and he didn't disappoint, he picks up David Warner for just 1. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2021

Mohammad Siraj Brilliant delivery. Siraj gets David Warner's Wicket on just 1 runs. Picked wicket on very first Over. #INDvsAUS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 15, 2021

Siraj Bhai dismissed Warner in 1st Innings last test & in this Test too. — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) January 15, 2021

Wicket in the first over, Siraj dismisses Warner Exactly the kind of start we need. #AUSvIND — Haz (@Yours_haz) January 15, 2021

Literally woke up at 5 am (IST) to catch the toss, so that I can make my Dream11 team. Been watching it non-stop and I can't describe the excitement I felt when Siraj dismissed warner of the last ball of his first over! #GabbaTest — Spandana (@Spandana08) January 15, 2021

Cricket is a great leveller.‘Inexperienced’ Siraj gets ‘experienced’ Warner in the first over! — Surendra Ghaskadbi (@indian_hydra) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, T Natarajan's dream journey in cricket took another huge step forward as he was handed the India Test cap in the fourth game against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

With India's first-choice pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - all out due to injuries, Natarajan got his chance at the Gabba along with Washington Sundar, who replaced the injured R Ashwin.