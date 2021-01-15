News18 Logo

Rohit Sharma's Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss David Warner Early is Picture Perfect
2-MIN READ

Rohit Sharma's Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss David Warner Early is Picture Perfect

Twitter screenshot.

Twitter screenshot.

Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the second slip, committed to the catch and pulled off a stunner by diving full to his right, sending David Warner back to the hut for just 1 on Friday in the Brisbane Test.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Despite playing without the stars including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, India had a dream start after losing the toss.

Opening the bowling for India, Mohammed Siraj, who has been exceptional in the ongoing tour, struck on the first over of the day when he bowled a full delivery to dangerous David Warner. Warner had a little go at the ball and ended up nicking it to the first slip region.

Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the second slip, committed to the catch and pulled off a stunner by diving full to his right, sending Warner back to the hut for just 1.

Australia's scorecard read 4 for 1.

Soon, the clip of Sharma taking a low, difficult catch to dismiss Warner became the highlight of the day as the video did the rounds of Twitter.

Cricket fans especially those from India also heaped praises on Siraj who managed to dismiss Warner for the second time in the Test series.

Meanwhile, T Natarajan's dream journey in cricket took another huge step forward as he was handed the India Test cap in the fourth game against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

Also Read: India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

With India's first-choice pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - all out due to injuries, Natarajan got his chance at the Gabba along with Washington Sundar, who replaced the injured R Ashwin.


