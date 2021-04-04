Rohit Sharma's TikTok Banter With David Warner Bored in IPL 2021 Quarantine Has Fans in Splits

SunRisers Hyderabad captain and Australian star batsman David Warner is in India to play in the IPL 2021 which kicks off on April 9 and he’s already bored as to what he should do in the quarantine leading up to the cricket carnival. Taking to his Instagram account where Warner is quite active, the Orange Army skipper shared a video wherein he asked his loyal fans and followers to give him tips and fun ideas to help him get through the quarantine period.

“Hey everyone. Well, I have just woken up after massive, massive sleep. Arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got 6 or 7 days to get through quarantine. I need some ideas. Please comment below. Give me some ideas. Whether it is funny stuff, silly stuff. Whatever it is. Please comment below. Netflix shows. I need something. Please, thank you!" said Warner on Instagram.

While his earnest plea went viral in no time, Hitman Rohit Sharma decided to have some fun while taking a light-hearted dig at the Australian cricketer.

Responding to his video, Sharma simply wrote: “Must be missing tik tok."

Always up for banter, Warner responded to Mumbai Indians skipper by saying that the latter would have to perform duet dance with him on Reels, an Instagram tool to make and share short-format videos similar to TikTok.

For those who do not follow Warner, the Aussie cricketer turned to TikTok to create fun videos along with his family when the world went into a collective lockdown during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The star batman developed a fascination for Indian regional songs and movies From grooving to popular Bollywood track ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ to enacting the ‘Butta Bomma’ song of Telugu star Allu Arjun, Warner shared many several videos on his TikTok account during the pandemic and became a favourite among Indians.

But now that he is in India, he won’t be able to show his video-making or dancing skills on TikTok, an app that is currently banned in the country.

TikTok ban came in the backdrop of India’s stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The IT Ministry said it had invoked its power under section 69A of the IT Act and rules and has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that they are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service, which is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming.