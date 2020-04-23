Rohit Sharma's Wife's Throwback Photo from IPL Shows the Good Old Times She 'Misses'

Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh recently shared a throwback photo which is breaking the internet. It is a collage of two pictures that were clicked during one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

In the first photo, one can see Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on the field with a bat in his hands. The second photo shows Ritika with their daughter Samaira, who is sleeping on her mum’s shoulder. Ritika can be seen smiling at the cricketer husband.

The photo, which till now has got over 2 lakh likes, has been captioned as “Missing” along with a blue heart emoji.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma tied the knot with Ritika in December 2015 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2018.

Rohit too has posted a photo on Instagram in which he has shared a throwback snap from a family vacation.

In the picture, the hard-hitting batsman can be seen holding Ritika while the baby is seated in a pram. Rohit is sporting an off-white jacket which he teamed up with a white T-shirt. Ritika can be seen wearing a long black jacket with a white top and a blue lower.

Even though the couple looks happy while being clicked, the baby can be seen in a grumpy mood. “Missing travelling with these two #MajorMissing,” Rohit wrote in the caption.