BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rohtak Boy and Mexican Girl Marry During Covid-19 Lockdown, Misogynist Desis Can't Keep Calm

Rohtak Boy and Mexican Girl Marry During Covid-19 Lockdown, Misogynist Desis Can't Keep Calm

Instead of congratulating the couple for their nuptials, Twitterati dropped sleazy comments.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Share this:

A man from Rohtak, Niranjan Kashyap, married a Mexican national named Dana under the Special Marriages Act on April 13 during the Coronavirus lockdown.

ANI reports that the couple met on a language learning app and fell in love before deciding to get married. Dana and her mother arrived in the country on February 11 and applied for a marriage license under the Special Marriages Act soon after. It comes with a notice period of 30 days.

The period ended on March 18 but the two couldn't marry because the country went into a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the virus.

Dana and Niranjan then approached the District Collector for help who then conducted their wedding.


What should have been a celebration of love in the times of coronavirus was mocked and made fun of on social media. In fact, several netizens left rather sexist comments on the photos uploaded by ANI. While some commented on how "young" Dana's mother looked, some asked if she was single. As a matter of fact, a few men jokingly asked if the language learning app in question was Tinder. Instead of congratulating the couple for their nuptials, Twitterati dropped sleazy comments about Dana and her mother and commented on the couple's wedding night. But we're not even surprised, to be honest.







Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,392,627

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,004,819

    +6,959

  • Cured/Discharged

    485,018

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,830

    +230
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres