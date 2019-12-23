Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Role Reversal: Dog Gets Stuck on Top of Tree after Chasing up a Cat in California

According to firefighters, the dog, a German shepherd, chased a cat up the tree but was unable to get down.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Role Reversal: Dog Gets Stuck on Top of Tree after Chasing up a Cat in California
Image credit: Facebook / Lathrop Manteca Fire District

A dog got stuck on a tree while chasing a cat in California. It was rescued after the fire department came to the rescue.

The incident occurred in California's San Joaquin County. A Facebook post by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District has gone viral since then, receiving more than 2,000 likes. It has been shared over 5,000 times.

According to firefighters, the dog, a German shepherd, chased a cat up the tree but was unable to get down.

Soon, firefighters received a distress call. A team reached the spot and rescued the dog using a ladder.

In the midst of the operation, the cat jumped off the tree. The firemen confirmed that both the cat and the dog are “doing well.”

The Facebook post of the fire department read: “You may have heard that our firefighters get cats out of trees, but what about dogs?!?! Right after Truck 30 and Engine 35 dropped off Santa that was exactly their next call. Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree.”

The operation drew praise for the firemen on social media. One user said, “Omg! That is a determined dog. You guys rock. Thanks for helping both of them.”

Another user said, “You all are rock stars. I have never seen or heard of anything like this. Actually pretty clever of the dog to figure out how to get up that high.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram