Role Reversal: Dog Gets Stuck on Top of Tree after Chasing up a Cat in California

A dog got stuck on a tree while chasing a cat in California. It was rescued after the fire department came to the rescue.

The incident occurred in California's San Joaquin County. A Facebook post by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District has gone viral since then, receiving more than 2,000 likes. It has been shared over 5,000 times.

According to firefighters, the dog, a German shepherd, chased a cat up the tree but was unable to get down.

Soon, firefighters received a distress call. A team reached the spot and rescued the dog using a ladder.

In the midst of the operation, the cat jumped off the tree. The firemen confirmed that both the cat and the dog are “doing well.”

The Facebook post of the fire department read: “You may have heard that our firefighters get cats out of trees, but what about dogs?!?! Right after Truck 30 and Engine 35 dropped off Santa that was exactly their next call. Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree.”

The operation drew praise for the firemen on social media. One user said, “Omg! That is a determined dog. You guys rock. Thanks for helping both of them.”

Another user said, “You all are rock stars. I have never seen or heard of anything like this. Actually pretty clever of the dog to figure out how to get up that high.”

