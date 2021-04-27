Rollercoaster Riders in UK Forced to Walk Down 200 Feet After Ride Breaks Down Mid-air

World famous UK’s tallest roller coaster broke down in the middle of a ride with people near the top on April 25 and leaving the passengers stranded at almost 213 ft mid-air. The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure stopped near the top while ascending forcing the riders to walk down the steps to safety, reports Lancashire Live . The Big One opened in 1994 as the Pepsi Max and is now the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world at 65m tall.The £12m ride beat the Stealth to be the highest ride by three metres.

According to media reports, one person revealed how the ride stopped right at the top around afternoon and then staff had to guide the riders to walk down towards safety. They added if they would have been in the situation, they would have “been really scared.” Another person shared that his brother, who works in Blackpool, sent them a video of “people stuck at the top of the Big One and having to walk down to get off it.”

A person said those riders would “get their steps done today” by walking down the Big One. A third user claimed that he would have been screaming if he got “stuck on the Big One.” The images and videos of the rescue have flooded the internet, leaving the netizens shocked and thankful at the same time.

In the clips, the passengers can be seen sitting in trolleys travelling to the top when it suddenly stopped at almost 200ft.

According to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the incident took place at 11.30 am on April 25, Sunday (Local Time) on the Big One lift hill. It was decided to stop the ride and all passengers were escorted down the lift hill by the park staff. After almost two hours, the ride was re-checked and tested to be opened at 1 pm.

The amusement park was reopened after two weeks as the lockdown measure eased down.

