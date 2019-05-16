Rolling Stones Singer Mick Jagger Dancing Post Heart Surgery is Everything

Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, 75, put on his dancing shoes and showed off his moves in an incredible video, just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.He posted the Instagram video on Wednesday.Jagger, who underwent the surgery in early April, defied his age as he did his signature dance moves, immortalised in the 2011 Maroon 5 hit "Moves Like Jagger" in preparation to head back on tour, reported dailymail.co.uk.In the dance video, Jagger shimmied, kicked his legs in the air and sidestepped in a studio to "Techno Fan" by The Wombats.He also sang along to the tune before ending the rendition with a powerful point in the air.Jagger also looked in good form in a tight white shirt paired with black joggers and white trainers.The iconic singer was soon inundated with compliments from fans. His teenage son Lucas, 19, expressed his admiration for his father with the comment "oh woah".Jagger is preparing to head back on tour with the Rolling Stones, after postponing shows in the US and Canada to focus on his recovery.A source told The Sun: "Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 per cent after his operation. He is his normal chipper and positive self. Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health."His healthy eating has really helped with his recovery and he has been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying down time with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself."