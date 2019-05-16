English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rolling Stones Singer Mick Jagger Dancing Post Heart Surgery is Everything
Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, 75, put on his dancing shoes and showed off his moves in an incredible video, just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.
Image by @mickjagger | Instagram.
