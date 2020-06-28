Rolling Stones Warns Donald Trump of Legal Action for Yet Again Using Their Song without Permission

Veteran English rock band Rolling Stones has issued yet another warning to Donald Trump, asking the President of the United States to not use their music for promoting his campaign. The group said that the POTUS could end up facing legal action in case of continued use of their songs without permission.

The Trump campaign had used 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', one of the Stones' most popular songs, at last week's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This is the same hit 1969 song that the Trump campaign had earlier used several times in 2016 during Trump's Presidential campaign. The band had then warned the Trump campaign to stop using its music without authorization.

READ: 'Rolling Stones' Tell Trump to Stop Using Their Music

"The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump," The Stones, which includes musicians like Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, had tweeted from their official Twitter account in 2016.

In wake of the Tulsa rally, which stoked controversy due to its low participant count, the band's legal team has issued a statement stating the group will take further action against Trump for continuing to use their music without permission despite the "Cease and desist" notice from 2016.

The team has been working with performing rights organization BMI to prevent Trump from using their music, the BBC reported.

The Rolling Stones are not the only musicians to protest against unauthorized use of their music for political campaigning. The family pf deceased American musician Tom Petty recently took to Instagram to issue a cease and desist notice against Trump's campaign for using his song "I Won't Back Down' at the Tulsa rally.

Previously, musicians like Adele and REM have also issued warnings against Trump for using their music without permission.

(With inputs from agencies)