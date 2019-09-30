Take the pledge to vote

Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet

Captioned as 'mermaid in disaster' the girl is seen donning a half-slit red dress and posing in heels; the pictures have garnered many mixed reviews.

Shreya Basak

September 30, 2019
(Instagram/ @sauravanuraj)

"It's not that easy. Come see what hard work it takes to send out a message. By sitting in the balcony, shooting videos and criticisng others won't really help," said Saurabh Anuraj, whose recent shots taken amidst the flooded streets of Bihar have gone viral.

For the young photographer, who has a 'unique' way of addressing the mass to take a note of the devastating Bihar floods, the situation has backfired.

Pictures of Aditi Singh, a student based in National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Patna posing in the flooded streets of Boring Road have gone viral and have been trending on social media for the last 24 hours.

The girl is seen draped in a half-slit red dress and posing in heels. The shoot was done by Saurabh Anuraj, who runs a photography agency, Meow Studio. Captioned as 'mermaid in disaster' the pictures were posted on Instagram on Saturday and since then they have garnered mixed reviews.

While many happened to hail the concept of the shoot, others criticised the "romanticisation of flood."

One user wrote, "You Cannot Romanticise or Glorify a natural Calamity" and another claimed it to be cheap publicity.

After many criticised the insensitivity of the post, Saurabh took to another Instagram account and posted clips of a video of how the shoot was done and under what difficulties.

"No one ever has the wish to stand on gutter water and pose. Everyone has their own ways of sending out a message to the world."

View this post on Instagram

It was not that easy. Jinko lg rha bs ye ek photoshoot tha wo dekh le ek message ke liye kitna krna padta hai ghar baith ke balcony se video banana aur kisi ko criticise krna kitna asan hota kabhi yahan aake dekho kya halat hota hai. Kisi ko shauk nhi hota aise jagah jake shoot krne ka jaahan nala ka pani ho khaskar ek model ke liye wahan jake pose krna. Bs yaad rakho sabka apna tarika Hota hai har cheez ko dikhane ka. Thank you @pk.ki.photography for the bts videos . . . . #patnacity #ekbihari #heypatna #patnadiaries #patnabr #travelrealindia #instagram #indiapictures #sauravanuraj #everydayindia #meowstudio #biharsehai #patnabeats #indiabeats #flood #orangealert #biharfloods #bihar #patnaindia #biharexplore #behindthescenes #bts #beforeandafter #toughtimes #prayforbihar

A post shared by Meow Studio(Saurav Anuraj) (@meowwala) on

They say "a picture speaks a thousand words". Clearly, there were better ways to tell the story of Bihar floods, and not through the apparent 'mermaid in disaster'.

