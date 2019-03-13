'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
Cristiano Ronaldo singlehandedly won a thrilling match for Juventus after he scored a stunning hat-trick against Atlético Madrid and propelled his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.
Image tweeted by @juventusfcen / Twitter.
The 34-year-old converted two headers into goals while the third one came in the form of a late penalty. By doing so, Ronaldo also became the first player ever to fire 125 goals in all European competitions.
Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019
Ronaldo's spectacular outing helped him bag his career's 52nd hat-trick and an 8th in the Champions League.
Watching their star going full guns, Ronaldo's fans had a party on Twitter.
🔥 @Cristiano raises the roof!!!! 📢⚪️⚫️#JuveAtleti #UCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/s2sUMQi5Yl— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2019
i’m convinced ronaldo invented soccer at this point🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ekBo31DK0n— nick foles fan acc (@Mauger32) March 13, 2019
⏱ 27' ⚽️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2019
⏱ 49' ⚽️⚽️
⏱ 86' ⚽️⚽️⚽️#GETREADY #JuveAtleti #UCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JGKbroHZX2
Cristiano Ronaldo always pays his debts. pic.twitter.com/lfxNjuFO5r— R•Madrid Pics 📸 (@RM_Pictures) March 13, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the #UCL = 🔥🔥🔥— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019
⚽️1⃣2⃣4⃣
👕1⃣6⃣0⃣
⚪️⚫️ @Cristiano 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iatUpJRCTz
Amazing @Cristiano show 🔥👑 #UCL— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 12, 2019
🗣 “Maybe that’s why they signed me.”— True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) March 13, 2019
- Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/MJDcRwDbIw
Night of Cristiano Ronaldo!!! pic.twitter.com/KpMRafU196— Evereast Medical (@beck_he_medical) March 13, 2019
HE ALWAYS PAY HIS DEBT🔌🔥🔥🔥▶ #JuveAtleti #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/jNsPNPXGRt— ÄBÜTÏ PÄBLØ (@350d8d250a03434) March 13, 2019
Hattrick bos hattrick ⚽⚽⚽#Ronaldo #Cristiano pic.twitter.com/OKin9wfeUu— Besse (@farhanfahrezi_) March 13, 2019
CR7 the best in the world ♥@Cristiano @juventusfc @Atleti #UCL #FINOALLAFINE #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/rQw027sRsC— عمر المطيري (@tg_cr7) March 13, 2019
When Ronaldo was a baby pic.twitter.com/Uxpl1B2Zhr— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 13, 2019
Ronaldo's hattrick:-— Abdullah Noman (@AbdullahNoman22) March 13, 2019
1st goal- tap in header after a brilliant cross from Bernardeschi... No one metions the cross.
2nd goal- header from cancelo's corner...not a goal actually..Wrong decision..
3rd goal- penalty
And people start saying Ronaldo's 🐐?.#Ronaldo #JuventusAtletico pic.twitter.com/6LEWVEaHWR
No matter what age, no matter what league, no matter what team, no matter what circumstances.. Cristiano Ronaldo will always deliver. Big game player. Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0Lv33tDzZH— Z A I D (@Kamikazethreat) March 13, 2019
Ronaldo is dangerous!— eyan_pataki (@eyanpataki1) March 13, 2019
But fear a Ronaldo that didn't score in the previous game.
🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xU7wJpqvXG
#GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo heat map tonight against Atletico Madrid #JuveAtleti #GOAT juve pic.twitter.com/tHxDSy4j7p— Amit12101991 (@anirurudh_singh) March 13, 2019
A Champions League hat trick in the second leg to win 3-2 on aggregate?— Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) March 13, 2019
Ronaldo's been there, done that. 💁♂️pic.twitter.com/L8rYsvBAxN
IF someone asks from— Rawal Baloch (@RawalBaloch13) March 13, 2019
You. Who is Ronaldo??
Told him!!!!!!!!!
A Beast 🔥⚡❤ pic.twitter.com/kZamUBJV5X
So now we've all calmed down 😉 how did you react to the full-time whistle? 😁💪#GETREADY #JuveAtleti #UCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/hAZXiTwZCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 13, 2019
