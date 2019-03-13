LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick

Cristiano Ronaldo singlehandedly won a thrilling match for Juventus after he scored a stunning hat-trick against Atlético Madrid and propelled his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
Image tweeted by @juventusfcen / Twitter.
Loading...
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved on Tuesday night why he's considered the GOAT.

The Portuguese superstar singlehandedly won a thrilling match for Juventus 3-0 (3-2 on aggregate) after he scored a stunning hat-trick against Atlético Madrid and propelled his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old converted two headers into goals while the third one came in the form of a late penalty. By doing so, Ronaldo also became the first player ever to fire 125 goals in all European competitions.




Ronaldo's spectacular outing helped him bag his career's 52nd hat-trick and an 8th in the Champions League.

Watching their star going full guns, Ronaldo's fans had a party on Twitter.
























































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram