'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

🗣 “Maybe that’s why they signed me.”



- Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/MJDcRwDbIw — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo's hattrick:-

1st goal- tap in header after a brilliant cross from Bernardeschi... No one metions the cross.

2nd goal- header from cancelo's corner...not a goal actually..Wrong decision..

3rd goal- penalty

And people start saying Ronaldo's 🐐?.#Ronaldo #JuventusAtletico pic.twitter.com/6LEWVEaHWR — Abdullah Noman (@AbdullahNoman22) March 13, 2019

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved on Tuesday night why he's considered the GOAT.The Portuguese superstar singlehandedly won a thrilling match for Juventus 3-0 (3-2 on aggregate) after he scored a stunning hat-trick against Atlético Madrid and propelled his team into the Champions League quarter-finals.The 34-year-old converted two headers into goals while the third one came in the form of a late penalty. By doing so, Ronaldo also became the first player ever to fire 125 goals in all European competitions.Ronaldo's spectacular outing helped him bag his career's 52nd hat-trick and an 8th in the Champions League.Watching their star going full guns, Ronaldo's fans had a party on Twitter.