Ronaldo Criticised for Knocking Phone Out of Fan's Hands in Viral Video

Cristiano Ronaldo is being slammed on social media after apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Police are currently investigating the matter. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. “Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place." Ronaldo, for his part, has apologised for his “outburst".

Ronaldo also invited the supporter to “watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship". The apology and the invitation did not seem to be deemed enough by social media users who have been criticising Ronaldo.

Disgraceful from Ronaldo, he smashed a kids phone and then invited him to watch United play.Has the poor kid not been through enough?— Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) April 9, 2022

Clear angleRonaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022

No way Ronaldo is apologising to the kid he broke the phone by inviting him to watch another United game. Thats even worse, the kid has already gone through enough.— Clev (@FCBClev10) April 9, 2022

Rashford and Bruno helping Ronaldo to prepare his apology post for smashing a fan's Mobile phone pic.twitter.com/7DIbRDXGuf— 5️⃣️™ (@ChadCuler) April 9, 2022

I feel like I'm losing my mind here just buy the fan a new phone. You're Cristiano Ronaldo you can afford a top of the range phone. https://t.co/WLtqQAMEXA— Grace Robertson ️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) April 9, 2022

Such disrespect from Ronaldo.There’s no excuse for purposely dropping and breaking a kid’s phone pic.twitter.com/aD3VGsX4Zs— Ziad is NOT in pain  (@Ziad_EJ) April 9, 2022

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram by way of an apology. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

