'Rooh Afza Maggi' is the Latest Noodle Avatar That Netizens Cannot Digest

Our favourite two-minute Maggi noodle is in deep trouble. Why do we say this? Because some street food vendor is actually cooking a plate of Maggi with Rooh Afza. The video of this bizarre food fusion is all over the internet and we aren’t even sure about how to react. Shared on Instagram by food blogger Arjun Chauhan, the video shows a street vendor shaking a bottle of Roof Afza before pouring it onto the Maggi cooking on the pan. The clip then cuts to show the food blogger trying an apparent red Maggi and his expression tells the rest of the story. “Ever Tried RoohAfza Maggi?" read the caption along with the video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online, the video has received over 50 lakh views while garnering several reactions. Netizens urged the food experimenters to spare their favourite Maggi from such bizarre combos. “I thought chocolate Maggi was the worse we can go why can’t this year at least end in peace," wrote a user in his reaction, while another demanded to get the food stall to be shut.

“Ye dekhne se pehle main andha kyu nhi ho gya (Why did I not become blind before watching this?)," read one of the comments

Would you ever dare to try this Rooh Afza Maggi?

Earlier, a similar video featuring Fanta Maggi had gone viral on social media. The clip posted on the YouTube channel ‘Foodie Incarnate’ showed a vendor cooking a veggie Maggi with Fanta instead of water. He pours the drink into the pan where he then adds noodle cakes and boils it

Watch it here:

We just hope that the food experiments stop sometime soon.

