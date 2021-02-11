Rose Family Mansion of Schitt's Creek Fame is Up for Sale for $11.8 Million

The mega mansion where the Emmy award-winning comedy sitcom Schitt’s Creekwas filmed has been listed for sale for nearly Canadian $15 million (approx. $11.8m). According to a report by The Guardian, the Toronto mansion located in St Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood, is now up for sale and it is magnificent.

As per the listing stated by real estate website Zillow, the mansion was built in 2012 and the half an acre property includes 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and the look of the home is accentuated with carved limestone exteriors, Sistine-chapel inspired frescoes and marble stairs, among others on the inside.

There are several rooms that are suited for grand scale entertainmentthat include a banquet hall, golf simulator and a private movie theatre as well. It also houses a large, formal dining room, a double reception room and a big gourmet kitchen opening to a private patio. Other amenities include an opulent estate home theatre, a wine cellar, a billiards room, a fitness gym and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. As per the real estate listing, the parking space of the property can comfortably include 14 cars at a time.

However, when compared to its previous market price, the rate of the property has seen a substantial decline. In 2018, the same property was listed with a whopping C$21,788,000 price tag.

The magnificent mansion, known as La Belle Maison in the sitcom series, is created by and starring Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, along with Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. Schitt’s Creek aired from January 2015 to April 2020 and received critical acclaim for its writing, acting and especially humour. The series’ final swept all seven major comedy awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The comic sitcom also set a new record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season, breaking a previous record set by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in 2018.