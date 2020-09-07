Rotten Fish Thrown at Aston Martin Car Worth Rs 1 Crore in England Over Wrong Parking

Car parking is a huge problem in various parts of the world. Wrong parking often invites deflated tyres or even nasty messages pasted on the windshield or worse, the car being taken away by the cops.

In a recent incident, a luxury sports car was pelted with rotten fish after the owner of the vehicle parked it in a place reserved for fishermen. According to a report published in the Metro, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, which costs around £120,000 (approx Rs 1.1 crore), was pelted with rotten fish by furious locals in Devon.

The car was parked in the reserved area for several days. In the photographs accessed by the news portal, it can be seen that the rotten fish is put on the windscreen of the luxury car. Furthermore, the angry fishermen also left a note for the owner that read, ‘Reserved parking for fisherman only.’

This move only came to light after the owner was ticketed twice by the council. Despite it, the owner did not remove the vehicle.

However, the approach taken by the fisherman has apparently worked in favor of them. The luxury four-wheeler has now been removed from the said spot after the rotten fish incident.

The two-seater V8 Vantage car is one of the latest models by luxury British sports car maker Aston Martin. The fancy car is powered by a 4.8-litre V8 powertrain, because of which the engine manages to pump out 426 PS of power and 470 Nm of torque. The car’s existing competitors on-road include the likes of Audi R8, Jaguar F-Type, Porsche 911, and Ford Mustang, among others.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin cars that are available in India are Aston Martin DBS, Aston Martin V12 Vantage, Aston Martin DB11, Aston Martin Rapide, and Aston Martin Vanquish.