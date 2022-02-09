Rotterdammers to Hurl Rotten Eggs at Jeff Bezos' Superyacht if Iconic Bridge Dismantled

Rotterdam’s historic Koningshaven Bridge is set to be dismantled to let Jeff Bezos’ $485 million super yacht pass, but the locals are certainly not keen on giving him a pass. The iconic bridge in Netherlands will be dismantled this summer to make way for the Amazon founder’s yacht as it is the only way to the sea. The vessel in question was built in 1878 and was rebuilt in 1940 after it was bombed by the Nazis. A report in AFP says that the shipyard building the three-masted mammoth in Alblasserdam, near Rotterdam, has asked the local council to remove the bridge’s central section so it can pass through. Bezos is taking care of all expenses that the operation is going to incur. The move angered locals, who have decided to throw rotten eggs at the Amazon founder’s super yacht in the event that the bridge is dismantled.

A Rotterdam local created a Facebook event to the end of the rotten egg hurling mission. A Facebook event titled “Throwing eggs at superyacht Jeff Bezos" was created by Rotterdammer Paul Strörmann. Its description translates to: “Calling all Rotterdammers, bring a box of (rotten) eggs or if you want to keep it vegan, tomatoes and let’s throw them en masse to Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam. Rotterdam was built from the rubble by the people of Rotterdam, and we don’t just take that apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight!" It had a similar message in English for “international guests" as well.

While 3900 people have marked that they are “going" to the event, some 13,600 have said that they are “interested". Strörmann has also shared the link to a YouTube video on how to make “cardboard egg-grenade launchers" for the “advanced egg throwers".

The announcement has also angered a few officials in the local council who argue that the bridge, which underwent renovation in 2017, should not be brought down again. “The mayor’s office insisted on the economic benefits and jobs created by the construction of the boat, but promised that the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form. The middle section of the huge steel-girdered bridge will be removed to give enough clearance for the 40-metre (130-foot) high boat," said the AFP report.

