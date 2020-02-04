Round of Applause: Grey Seals Clap to Communicate, Attract Potential Mates, Reveals Study

Humans interact by speaking, through expressions or gestures.

But unlike humans, animals communicate by producing sounds or other means.

Scientists, for the first time, have revealed that seals interact with each other by clapping.

Generally, marine mammals pass on message by making various calls and whistles.

In footage recorded by marine biologist Dr Ben Burville from the Newcastle University, wild grey seals can be seen using creating sounds from their fore flippers to communicate with each other.

Seals clap at each other underwater to warn off competitors and attract potential mates.

It took Burville no less than 17 years to film the behaviour of seals underwater, reported The Conversation.

The marine biologist had heard the clapping sound many times while diving with grey seals during their breeding season. But it was only in 2017 that he realized how the sound was produced.

Researchers often mistake it for a vocal sound.

Burville came to know about the source when he saw a big male clapping together its paw-like flippers. He filmed this behaviour while diving near the Farne Islands, UK.

Captive seals are usually found clapping at animal shows in zoos and aquaria. However, grey seals do so in the wild and of their own volition.

Sounds produced by clapping are high-frequency and can cut through the background noise.

Apart from grey seals, no other water mammal is known to communicate by clapping. This study shows that there is much to be explored about marine lives.

