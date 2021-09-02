CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Round or Square, No GST on Papad: Tax Body Corrects Harsh Goenka's Tweet
3-MIN READ

Round or Square, No GST on Papad: Tax Body Corrects Harsh Goenka's Tweet

CBIC responded to the tweet, stating that there was no distinction made in terms of GST between round and square shaped papad. (Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

CBIC responded to the tweet, stating that there was no distinction made in terms of GST between round and square shaped papad. (Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Goenka's tweet had claimed that round papad was exempt from GST while the square variant was not.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares quirky bits of information on his Twitter, but his recent post about GST on papad courted controversy as it drew a response from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) that stepped in to correct him. Goenka’s tweet had claimed that round papad was exempt from GST while the square variant was not. “Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?" he had written in his tweet. When a user asked him in the comments how he got the information, Goenka simply said, “A friend told me". After the central body’s correction, he was teased in good humour about this tweet that many Twitter users said sounded a little like a WhatsApp forward.

This was Harsh Goenka’s original tweet:

CBIC responded to the tweet, stating that there was no distinction made in terms of GST between round and square shaped papad. “Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad," the tax body wrote.

RELATED STORIES

To his credit, Goenka accepted the correction gracefully. “Thanks for your clarification," he tweeted to the CBIC. “A fun tweet deserves fun answers, but yes thanks to all for the facts," one Twitter user responded to it. However, papad is apparently controversial territory. Twitter users had a field day debating it.

Not just the CBIC, Twitterati took the pains to correct Goenka as well, and in the process, also had some fun.

Recently, Harsh Goenka had come under fire for some sexist remarks made on Twitter. He had shared a sexist joke on his the microblogging platform, where he compared wives to ‘wildlife.’ “I asked Swami Harshanand, “Where did the word ‘wife’ come from?” He replied, “It is derived by taking the first two and last two alphabets from ‘WILDLIFE’" read the joke that he shared. Goenka’s tweet had not been taken in good faith and angered many online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 02, 2021, 12:56 IST