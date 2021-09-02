Round or Square, No GST on Papad: Tax Body Corrects Harsh Goenka's Tweet

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares quirky bits of information on his Twitter, but his recent post about GST on papad courted controversy as it drew a response from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) that stepped in to correct him. Goenka’s tweet had claimed that round papad was exempt from GST while the square variant was not. “Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?" he had written in his tweet. When a user asked him in the comments how he got the information, Goenka simply said, “A friend told me". After the central body’s correction, he was teased in good humour about this tweet that many Twitter users said sounded a little like a WhatsApp forward.

This was Harsh Goenka’s original tweet:

Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic? pic.twitter.com/tlu159AdIJ— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 31, 2021

CBIC responded to the tweet, stating that there was no distinction made in terms of GST between round and square shaped papad. “Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad," the tax body wrote.

Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at https://t.co/ckIfjzg8hw https://t.co/19GbQJvYZe— CBIC (@cbic_india) August 31, 2021

To his credit, Goenka accepted the correction gracefully. “Thanks for your clarification," he tweeted to the CBIC. “A fun tweet deserves fun answers, but yes thanks to all for the facts," one Twitter user responded to it. However, papad is apparently controversial territory. Twitter users had a field day debating it.

except few, majority of the papad making companies have opted machines especially in BikanerLijjat still uses old traditional wayswhen it comes to GST, there are contradictory AAR rulings in Gujarat and TamilNaduone doesnt considers fryums and papad same while other does🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️— 🔱 मीत 🇮🇳 (@MeetHaria096) September 1, 2021

Classification issue is a big issue in case of small businesses like papad.Due to different decisions on this in different states.Many difficulties in biz planning & fixing price of papad.Guj AAR considered frimes(not as papad)subjected to 18% GST.Ingredients (flour & additives)— Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 31, 2021

Not just the CBIC, Twitterati took the pains to correct Goenka as well, and in the process, also had some fun.

Sir, that’s a fake news. For your information read this 👍https://t.co/EDtrAziTHg— Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) August 31, 2021

You need a WhatsApp consultant to sort the fake from the authentic news 🙄Papad is papad, round or square — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DeviPrasadRao8) August 31, 2021

Recently, Harsh Goenka had come under fire for some sexist remarks made on Twitter. He had shared a sexist joke on his the microblogging platform, where he compared wives to ‘wildlife.’ “I asked Swami Harshanand, “Where did the word ‘wife’ come from?” He replied, “It is derived by taking the first two and last two alphabets from ‘WILDLIFE’" read the joke that he shared. Goenka’s tweet had not been taken in good faith and angered many online.

