1-MIN READ

'Rowdy' is Loved, Hated, But not Ignored: Fans Celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday on Twitter

Image for representation. Credits: Twitter.

The Tollywood star, who has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now, is known for playing versatile roles.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, and as the world wishes the 'Dear Comrade' superstar, fans on Twitter are celebrating the 'rowdy' who has made his space in Southern cinema.


Deverakonda who was born to a television actor, had mentioned how his family used to call him ' rowdy' every time he did something not approved by them. Over time, the word has become synonymous with the actor.

The Tollywood star, who has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now, is known for playing versatile roles. He stepped into the world of cinema in 2011 as a supporting actor in Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila.

He has since acted in Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Taxiwaala, NOTA, Geeta Govindham, World Famous Lover and Mahanati.

Fans on Twitter wished the 'Rowdy' on his birthday, celebrating almost ten years of the actor being in the film industry.






What appears to fans is that Vijay is the original 'Kabir Sing,' Arjun Reddy and has always nailed every single character he has played.

