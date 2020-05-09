'Rowdy' is Loved, Hated, But not Ignored: Fans Celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday on Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, and as the world wishes the 'Dear Comrade' superstar, fans on Twitter are celebrating the 'rowdy' who has made his space in Southern cinema.





Deverakonda who was born to a television actor, had mentioned how his family used to call him ' rowdy' every time he did something not approved by them. Over time, the word has become synonymous with the actor.

The Tollywood star, who has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now, is known for playing versatile roles. He stepped into the world of cinema in 2011 as a supporting actor in Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila.

He has since acted in Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Taxiwaala, NOTA, Geeta Govindham, World Famous Lover and Mahanati.

Fans on Twitter wished the 'Rowdy' on his birthday, celebrating almost ten years of the actor being in the film industry.

Rowdy Is Loved ❤



Rowdy Is Hated....



But Rowdy Is Never Ignored.....!! ❌



Many more Happy Returns of the day bro @TheDeverakonda .. Love n Luck for #Fighter from @ramsayz

Fans ⚡#HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/vqdeJhSALW — Ram Fans Association (@rfahyd) May 9, 2020





Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda

Rowdy is Loved, Rowdy is Hated

But, Rowdy never get Ignored



Have a Successful year a head #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/pBtBF6e5SN — Mαղօհαɾ íᴄօղツ (@Manohar_Icon27) May 9, 2020





Rowdy is hated Rowdy is Loved Rowdy is never Ignored. 😍 #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/qfWLR9qc8M — #HBDVijayDeverakonda (@PuliLokesh1) May 9, 2020













What appears to fans is that Vijay is the original 'Kabir Sing,' Arjun Reddy and has always nailed every single character he has played.

