2-min read

Royal Baby Named 'Archie', Internet Shares Photos of Their Pets with Same Name

In an Instagram post that is equal amounts adorable and elegant, the Duke and Duchess announced that they've named their baby Archie. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to be precise.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
Royal Baby Named 'Archie', Internet Shares Photos of Their Pets with Same Name
In an Instagram post that is equal amounts adorable and elegant, the Duke and Duchess announced that they've named their baby Archie. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to be precise.
The moment the whole of Britain had been waiting for is finally here; it's a boy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Meghan Markle gave birth day before yesterday and the ecstatic couple took to Instagram to announce the news.

Today, the Sussex baby went home and made his first royal appearance. And Meghan and Harry seemed overjoyed as they posed for cameras. Meghan reportedly said that the baby had the sweetest temperament ever and that parenting has been a glorious journey so far.

But keeping all that aside, there was one question on everyone's mind - what would the baby, seventh in line to the throne, be named?

In an Instagram post that is equal amounts adorable and elegant, the Duke and Duchess announced that they've named their baby Archie. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to be precise.




But why Archie? And that's certainly an unusual name for a royal. In a world of Georges, Williams and Edwards, little Archie is sure to stand out. Here's what Twitterati have to say:































But hey, there's no reason to be mean. The parents have every right to choose the name they want, and Archie is a pretty nice name, to be honest.
