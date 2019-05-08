Royal Baby Named 'Archie', Internet Shares Photos of Their Pets with Same Name
In an Instagram post that is equal amounts adorable and elegant, the Duke and Duchess announced that they've named their baby Archie. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to be precise.
Today, the Sussex baby went home and made his first royal appearance. And Meghan and Harry seemed overjoyed as they posed for cameras. Meghan reportedly said that the baby had the sweetest temperament ever and that parenting has been a glorious journey so far.
But keeping all that aside, there was one question on everyone's mind - what would the baby, seventh in line to the throne, be named?
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
But why Archie? And that's certainly an unusual name for a royal. In a world of Georges, Williams and Edwards, little Archie is sure to stand out. Here's what Twitterati have to say:
Archie having to explain to his black American family members that he’s related to the queen of England pic.twitter.com/4dHHaeDsN5
— Big Head Sam (@BIGHEADSAM) May 8, 2019
Archie?????? Where in earth did they pull that from? Spencer is better I believe!!!
— Christine (@Christi90642864) May 8, 2019
Personally I think my boy Archie is more regal...! pic.twitter.com/A47UVfDvMH
— Scott (@scottboxley) May 8, 2019
This is Archie. Short for Archibald Mortimer. pic.twitter.com/st3O2ijn1m
— Uncivil Aardvark (@LunaticAardvark) May 8, 2019
I wonder where Archie will be educated? pic.twitter.com/PMjYlKusrI
— Mike Gingell #FBPE #RPU #RevokeA50 #Remain (@cothamboy54) May 8, 2019
#BabySussex Archie When you are determined to be king someday.... pic.twitter.com/Rrnw4OMul1
— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) May 8, 2019
Looking on Instagram, there’s a Corgi named Archie Windsor. How fun! pic.twitter.com/oGu1E6eBzk
— Stephanie Sweet (@ianhardingworld) May 8, 2019
#HarryandMeghan #DukeofCambridge name their son "Archie Harrison Mountbatton-Windsor"
Meanwhile The Queen: pic.twitter.com/HihBQOts7m
— Ali Bukhari Shah (@AliBukhariShah) May 8, 2019
Someone is a Riverdale fan #Archie #RoyalBabyName pic.twitter.com/CJpnzhtdid
— Lauren (@renlaus) May 8, 2019
Meghan when she sees the Queen after she made Harry name him Archie pic.twitter.com/jLOCFt8wTK
— Temz⚡️ (@temi_ase) May 8, 2019
But hey, there's no reason to be mean. The parents have every right to choose the name they want, and Archie is a pretty nice name, to be honest.
