1-MIN READ

Royal Challengers Bangalore Throws Open 'Guess the Player' Challenge to Cricket Lovers

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Along with the puzzle, the Bangalore-based franchise has dropped a hint that might help in finding the correct answer.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is keeping all the cricket lovers busy with their head-scratching challenges. These challenges test how well fans know the RCB franchise and the players.

Throwing the latest challenge as a part of its ‘Guess the player’ series on Instagram, RCB has shared a close-up shot of a player’s eye and has asked the cricket enthusiasts to identify him.

Along with the puzzle, the Bangalore-based franchise has dropped a hint that might help in finding the correct answer.

“I am right-handed batsman. *RCB is my first team in the IPL.Who am I?” read the caption.

Well, the challenge seemed to be an easy one as the cricket admirers were quick to identity Josh Philippe. The 22-year-old wicket-keeper batsman plays for Western Australia and Big Bash League’s Sydney Sixers. Josh will make his IPL debut with RCB this year.

Earlier, RCB had asked fans to choose ‘all the time 5 a side’ team from those who played in 2008-09 session to those bought in 2018-19 session.

As a part of the ‘pick your side’ challenge, RCB has given some guidelines that one needs to follow while choosing the players.

“Here's your chance to pick your All-Time 5-A-Side RCB team, Challengers! ⭐

You have to pick:

1️⃣ player from each group

Minimum of 2️⃣ bowlers

Maximum of 2️⃣ overseas players,” read the caption.


