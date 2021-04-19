buzz

News18» News»Buzz»Royal Challengers Bangalore's 3 Out of 3 Wins in IPL 2021 Have Opened the Floodgates of Memes
2-MIN READ

Royal Challengers Bangalore's 3 Out of 3 Wins in IPL 2021 Have Opened the Floodgates of Memes

File image of Virat Kohli (Twitter).

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three consecutive matches in their three outings in IPL 2021, making them table toppers with 6 points after a comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

If you’ve just tuned in, Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently the table toppers in IPL 2021. Yep, that’s 6 points in 3 out of 3 outings in the ongoing season. On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli continued their dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to remain as the only unbeaten team in the league. Chasing 205, Eoin Morgan’s KKR could only reach 166 after losing seven wickets. This is for the first time in their history that the RCB franchise have won its first three opening encounters in the IPL.

“What a special evening, today. 3 out of 3 wins & my debut for this amazing franchise 13 years ago, on this day. Thank you to each one of you for your love & support," a proud RCB skipper Kohli tweeted after the hat-trick win in IPL 2021.

As for the RCB fans, it was a moment that called for a celebration. They did so through memes on microblogging site Twitter.

Chasing 205, it like KKR would give RCB a run for their money in Chennai as Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana stabilised KKR’s innings but they could not replicate their outing against SRH here as Tripathi departed in the 6th over.

KKR never recovered from that as they continued to lose wickets at regular succession. Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan gave KKR some hope but their stand for the 6th wicket was restricted to just 41 runs as Jamieson cleaned up the Bangladeshi all-rounder.

In the end, Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise fell short of 38 runs.

first published:April 19, 2021, 10:46 IST