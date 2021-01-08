'Royal Frame': Shah Rukh Khan Fan Creates Actor's Family Portrait, Includes Late Parents

A die-hard fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has come up with artwork depicting his entire family - including his wife, children, sister and even his parents.

Khan lost his parents at a young age and has opened up about the loss in multiple interviews before. He lost his father at the age of 15 and his mother at the age of 26. Two years ago, SRK had said that he could not fathom his parents' absence and that he decided to fill that void with acting. His parents had not been able to witness his journey as an actor.

An Indian artist from Kerala, who goes by the name Muzammil on Instagram, decided to pay tribute to SRK in a heartwarming way. He painted a family portrait including SRK's parents - Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan.

In the portrait, SRK and his eldest son Aaryan can be seen twinning in grey suits. His wife Gauri and daughter Suhana are dressed in what appears to be gowns. SRK's mother can be seen seated on the left in traditional clothes while his father is seated on the right and is dressed in grey too. Baby AbRam also appears in the portrait next to his late grandfather. SRK's sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, is also seen in the portrait.

On the work front, it has been almost two years since SRK's last release, Zero. In 2019, he spoke about not signing any movies after Zero.

“Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to.. I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he added.

However, reports suggest that SRK is now working on 'Pathan'. While there have been rumours swirling around for quite sometime that YRF biggie Pathan is in the works with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, an official announcement is still awaited in the regard. There are also unconfirmed reports that claim the movie has already begun shooting with SRK returning to the sets post Zero (2018).