Royal Goof Up: Mexican Channel Mistakenly Calls Harry Styles Father of Sussex Baby, Archie

Aww Harry Styles and Megan <3 pic.twitter.com/384Z4LRK9s — ana (@harrymariposa) May 8, 2019

It was a goof-up waiting to happen.While UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were all over the news as they welcomed their first child on Monday, across the Atlantic, British pop star Harry Styles was grabbing headlines for his Met Gala look.A Mexican channel while broadcasting the first glimpse of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s newborn referred to the parents of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as “Harry Styles and Meghan Markle.”A screengrab of the mix-up by the Spanish language program Cuéntamelo Ya! soon caught the attention of Twitter users after it was posted on the micro-blogging site by a user.“Aww Harry Styles and Megan” the Twitter user captioned the screenshot which has since gone viral.“Harry can steal ur wife in just a matter of minutes,” read one of the many comments on the viral tweet, which has collected thousands of retweets and likes.“In a span of seconds harry styles is married, is royal, and has a newborn,” wrote another.Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.