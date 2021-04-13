Throwback Photo of Young Prince Philip by Royal Photographer is Reminding Everyone of Prince Harry

British Royal family member Prince Philip passed away last week at the age of 99. To commemorate his contribution to the public duties that he served many observers took to social media to share his pictures throughout his life. And one such picture has caught the netizens’ eye for how much the Duke of Edinburgh resembled his grandson Prince Harry. Royal photographer Chris Jackson shared a picture of young Prince Philip on the front cover of a 1957 vintage copy of Paris Match on Sunday. The cover picture featured the Duke of Edinburgh in a white military uniform. Jackson had shared another picture on his Instagram post back in 2018 where he had posted a picture of Prince Harry wearing the same military regalia during the opening ceremony of the Anzac Memorial. The picture was taken in 2018 when Harry and Meghan went on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The grandfather and grandson looked uncannily similar, especially with the beard.

Captioning his latest post, Jackson paid his tribute to Prince Philip and wrote that he was reminded of the “incredible” vintage Paris Match magazine from 1957 which he acquired a few years ago. He admitted that he was blown away the minute he spotted it since it always reminds him of the unique, historic reference points that Royal photography provides. The front cover features a young Prince Philip on tour with Queen Elizabeth.

The latest post of Jackson has once again reminded the followers of how the two bore spitting images of each other. Commenting on the post one user wrote, “Looks like Harry 🔥🙌”. Another user commented, “Harry looks so much like Phillip”.

“I’ve always thought Harry resembles this grandfather, and this photo is proof why”, read another comment.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in the United Kingdom ahead of his grandfather’s funeral. Meghan was refrained from travelling due to her pregnancy which is in the third trimester now.

Before he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry held the position of Captain General Royal Marines, a title that was held by the Duke of Edinburgh before, since 1953.

