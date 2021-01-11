Royal Reunion? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invited to Queen's 95th Birthday Parade

It has been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will be stepping down from their duties as senior royals and leaving the United Kingdom to start a new life. While the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s older brother Prince William, were not pleased with the entire episode, it seems like a reunion is back on the cards.

According to a report by The Sunday Times (, the Sussexes will be joining the queen’s birthday parade in June. Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th birthday which will be observed through the Trooping the Colour parade. The report states that the whole family will gather to celebrate the queen’s birthday and both the prince and Meghan’s chances of visiting are on the cards.

While it is not yet confirmed how elaborate or public the event will be, the officials are going to take a decision with the then pandemic situation in mind. However, it has been confirmed that the Trooping the Colour parade will be the first major national celebration since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country. Last year, only the queen had appeared for the brief observation of the event as the UK was already under the pangs of the pandemic.

The last royal event where Harry and Meghan were present was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service in March 2020. Prince William and Duchess Kate were also present at the occasion. Thereafter the duo left their royal abode and relocated to California.

Earlier there were reports that the exit of the pair had managed to engrave an unrepairable chasm in between the brothers, William and Harry. The older was reportedly disappointed and angry at Harry for deciding to move aside from the glamour and scrutiny of being a royal. Thereafter royal insiders suggested that the brothers had mended things over video calls during the lockdown period.

The reports also said that things were on the mend as the “Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa” on Christmas and New Year.

Even if Harry and Meghan had opted for freedom from constant media attention, things didn't go as planned. Especially with the release of the biography, ‘Finding Freedom’. The book spoke of various incidents of divide between Harry and his family, even mentioning Harry was offended by William’s comments about Meghan. However, both Harry and Meghan have removed themselves from the book, saying they were never interviewed for the release.