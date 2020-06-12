Royal Tech-over: Queen Elizabeth Just Attended Her First Public Zoom Call

For the first time ever, Queen Elizabeth II has attended a video conference through the application Zoom to address viewers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fact that the Queen has not been able to step out in public ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced has not been able to stop her from performing her royal duties. On Thursday, she attended a Zoom call with her daughter Princess Anne to speak to carers during the Carers' Week.

The CNN reports that Carers' Week is observed to honour over seven million unpaid carers who tend to the ill, the frail and the disabled family members, friends and loved ones.

The Queen was attending the call from the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying during the lockdown. The call took place a week ago and saw several prominent people join in.

Even though the 94-year-old British monarch was breaking years of tradition by attending a public meeting through Zoom, she ensured that certain customs were followed. For instance, the Queen is always the last to arrive and the first to leave during any public event. And the same was followed in this case too.

The Royal Family's official Twitter handle tweeted about the call too: