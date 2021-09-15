The fear that ‘bots will take over our jobs’ seem to be coming true faster in the social media influencer field than others. An influencer named Rozy created through Artificial Intelligence (AI) by a South Korean firm Sidus Studio X has bagged 100 sponsorship deals, said a report in AllKPop.

According to the report, Baek Seung Yeop, CEO of Sidus Studio X, explained, “These days, celebrities are sometimes withdrawn from dramas that they have been filming because of school violence scandals or bullying controversies. However, virtual humans have zero scandals to worry about. We have advertised twice already this week alone and now we have eight exclusive contracts. She has landed more than 100 sponsorships now, but we have not been able to process them yet."

‘Rozy’ is a virtual human that was created Sidus Studio X last year in August. Her age will forever be 22, and she has been keeping an active presence online as a real human since December of last year, added the report.

Rozy is another addition to the list of successful CGI influencers who have been taking over the sector in the last two years. Lil Miquela, Bermuda, Lil Wavi and Shudu are a few of the well-known virtual influencers.

This year, India became one of the first countries in the world to lay down guidelines for advertising through virtual influencers. The Advertising Standards Council of India said: “Virtual influencers are fictional computer generated ‘people’ or avatars who have the realistic characteristics, features and personalities of humans, and behave in a similar manner as influencers." In the first of a set of rules, the Council said: “You must disclose that the audience is not interacting with a real human being."

Speaking about one of the factors that make digital influencers more profitable than human ones, Virtual Humans, an organisation that studies the non-human influencer industry, says: “Virtual influencers can live forever. Instead of replacing brand spokespeople every few years, virtual influencers can fill the void left by the constraints of human age, giving brands the ability to speak through a consistent, adaptable character for years to come."

A study by Hypeauditor found that virtual Influencers have almost three times more engagement rate than the real influencers. The core audience of virtual influencers are women between 18 and 24 years old. The study also noted that content production costs more in case of CGI influencers. Regular human influencers can always take a selfie and that won’t cost a cent. Virtual influencers have to hire 3D artists for that purpose.

