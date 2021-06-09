Caught on Camera: RPF Personnel Saves Mumbai Man from Falling Under Moving Train

A viral video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has recently been doing the rounds of the internet where he is seen saving a man from falling under the wheels of a moving train in a railway station in Mumbai. The video, which is actually a CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Twitter and has since then become viral with many praising the cop for his presence of mind which resulted n saving the life of the man. The incident had reportedly taken place at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla on Monday. The harrowing incident took place when the passenger, while trying to board a moving train, ended up missing his step and had almost slid down from the gap between the platform and the train’s moving compartment.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a man yesterday, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train (Video source: Central Railway PRO) pic.twitter.com/5S999FDqZO — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

The CCTV footage shows the RPF constable pulling the man up, preventing him from falling on the tracks.

In a similar incident when a passenger fell in the gap between the train and the platform at Vasco station in Goa. In the CCTV footage shared by the Ministry of Railways, one can see the man running in order to board a moving train. In his attempt to do so, he apparently lost his grip and fell. In a matter of seconds, the Railway Police personnel sprang into action and timely pulled the passenger out.

Back in February, in yet another incident, two RPF personnel saved a passenger from falling in the gap between the railway platform and the train at the Kalyan Railway station in Mumbai. In the CCTV footage, which is now viral on social media, a man could be seen trying to board a moving train and losing his balance. Two alert RPF personnel from both sides came to the 79-year-old’s rescue just in the nick of time.

