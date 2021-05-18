Rs 10 Lakh Recovered from Deceased Beggar's Home in Tirumala, Demonetised Notes Found

A curious case of a deceased beggar amassing Rs 10 lakh surfaced on Monday in the temple town of Tirumala. Officials of the vigilance department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have recovered currency notes in various denominations from the home of Srinivasachari, who used to make a living through alms and petty businesses. Srinivasachari was allotted a house in a locality called Seshachalam near Tirumala, and was residing in it since 2007. Ever since he was keeping his earnings hidden at his home.

Following his death due to ill-health last year, and with no known family members, the TTD decided to repossess the house allotted to Srinivasachari.

When TTD and revenue department officials landed at the house and conducted a search of the premises, they came upon two trunks containing currency notes of various denominations.

The currency notes, including the now demonetised Rs 1,000 notes, totalled to around Rs 10 lakh. TTD officials have confiscated the money and deposited it with the TTD treasury.

The hill-top shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala is the world’s richest Hindu temple, with thousands of pilgrims visiting it daily during pre-Covid times.

Earlier in December the previous year, an elderly man seen begging on the streets, claimed to be an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. The man, 90-year-old Surendra Vashishth, was found on a roadside in the Gwalior and was later rescued by an NGO.

“We found him in a very pathetic condition near the bus stand. When we talked to him, he left us bemused talking in English. We brought him to our ashram and are trying to contact his relatives," Vikash Goswani of the NGO Asram Swarg Sadan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Vashishth said he had completed his mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur in 1969 and LLM from Lucknow 1972. However, things seem to have gone downhill after the JC mills closed in 1990s, for which his father was the supplier.

(With IANS inputs)

