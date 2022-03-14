Rs 250 for Vada Pav? Indians Recount Flight Food Stories in Viral Twitter Thread

The eye-watering cost of a Vada Pav at an Indigo flight is making netizens recall their own expensive flight food experiences. The discussion started after a user posted the photo of a Indigo flight menu that pegged the cost of the humble Maharashtrian staple at Rs 250. It’s a far cry from the prices at which Vada Pav is sold on the ground. The cost made the poster write that “throw me off the plane if you catch me eating on this flight."

The astronomically priced Vada Pav made other users talk about other expensive food items on a plane.

A few users commented that the Vada Pav did not look like it would taste great. However, it has been found that our taste buds become weak when we are up in the air. To understand why your taste buds don’t work in flights as much as they should, we need to understand the atmospheric conditions in the flight. As an airplane fliers higher, the air pressure and humidity levels drop very fast. The humidity level becomes drier than most deserts at about 30,000 feet high. Such extreme conditions reduce your taste buds’ sensitivity to sweet and salty foods by 30 per cent, found a 2010 study commissioned by a German airline Lufthansa.

