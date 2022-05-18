Rs 2900 for Salmon: TikToker Mistakes Prices at Posh Restaurant for Food Calories

Fine dining experiences can be a bit intimidating especially for those who like to lead a humble lifestyle. This was quite evident in a recent TikTok video that is going viral for a hilarious reason. TikTok user Janae recently shared her experience of dining at an expensive restaurant. The woman went out last week for her friend’s birthday celebration however, she was not prepared for how much the menu card would surprise her.

The TikTok video shared by the creator featured the menu card with some exorbitant prices listed next to the dishes. The video shared on YouTube shows how the menu starts off with 6 ounces of fillet steaks priced at $43 (roughly Rs 3,334) with a pan seared king salmon costing $38 (Rs 2,900) and a pork chop setting you back $37 (Rs 2,870). In the TikTok video shared by Janae, she pans across the prices on the menu, and quips, “I thought that was how many calories were in the meal.”

The video certainly resonated with many people. According to a report by Unilad, Janae shared a follow up video after her restaurant video went viral on the social media platform. The creator addressed the viewers in the short video and wrote, “Baby if I say it is too motherf***ing expensive for me, it’s too motherf*****g expensive. I don’t give two flying f***s if you can afford a $90, $100 steak.”

Janae is not the first person who might have misinterpreted the expensive menu dishes as calories. A user on Twitter had tweeted earlier this year that one of the signs to know you have entered an overpriced restaurant is when you Google the menu you would not see the prices there. She also added that once she visited the place in person she mistook the price for calories.

When you google the menu you wouldn’t see the prices there 😭. Got there in person and mistook the price for calories 🤭😭😭😭 — Christabelleee🦋 (@ruchyyy__) February 16, 2022

As hilarious as it may seem, the women are not mincing their words when it comes to ridiculous pricing of food items. What are your thoughts on this viral TikTok video?

