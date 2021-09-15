Rubbish Dumped in Front of Gate Prevents British Man from Entering his House

A man was recently prevented from entering his own house in Birmingham, England, after one of his neighbours stacked up his rubbish 8-feet high in front of his main door.

According to a report in Birmingham Live, Paul Stephenson says he had to first make a way to his front door by clearing the rubbish on Thursday to get inside the terraced house.

Stephenson is a charity worker by profession and claimed that the rubbish had been piling up for over a month, and it is the product of major renovation work taking place at a nearby empty property.

Now rubble of bricks, plaster, beds, and other furniture block his view from his front door.

Stephenson also stated that while removing the interior from the neighbouring property, the workers just simply threw the items on the floor below at the property.

He said: “Thursday was the final straw. The rubbish just cascaded down and I had to move items to make way to get into my own house. I had to move heavy items like a bed, heavy door, and other stuff.”

“And thankfully, I’m in good health and able-bodied. If I weren’t, I would have been in big trouble.”

Talking about the situation, he added that because of the rubble, it stinks a lot and there’s a constant problem of moving through the house.

As per reports, Stephenson has lived in the house all his life and has also registered a complaint with Birmingham City Council over fly dumping and other problems and he has also contacted the fire service.

He said that sometimes late-night, people smoke cigarettes sitting on the wall and he is afraid that it might cause a big fire.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here